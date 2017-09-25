To Kneel or Not to Kneel

The National Football League is front and center this football season. Players are using their platform to show solidarity with those who are actively pursuing the right for justice for all. It started with one athlete who chose to kneel during the national anthem. That one small act has produced a tidal wave across the country, but not all are pleased as some view this as unpatriotic and un-American. As I read through the countless opinions reminding people that those before us fought and died for our country so we might have access to all American’s freedoms and liberties, I would kindly like to suggest that a reminder is not needed. Many African-American ancestors were on the front line as well - only to return to a country that still saw them as less than a man - solely based on their skin color. Do not mistake my recognition of inequality in America as unpatriotic. These two concepts simply do not mesh. To better understand these two concepts is like comparing apples and oranges. Therefore, I would like to offer the following analogy.

I bear my last name proudly. I am a TAYLOR. The roots of my family name will forever be a part of my life. For me, this name bears joy and pride, but I would not be completely honest if I did not admit, that at times, it has caused some hurt, pain, and shame. But regardless of which side of the coin is up, at the end of the day, I will always be a Taylor and nothing will ever change that. The same holds true for me as an American. I cannot deny the fact that I was born in Memphis, TN in the United States of America which by default makes me an American. But just as my last name has not been all skittles and rainbows so holds true for my nationality; nevertheless, this ugliness does not negate the truth that at the end of the day, I am still American. The act of kneeling to bring attention to an important matter, such as racial inequality, does not make any American less American if they do or do not choose to take a knee. For people of color, the fight is real and it extends beyond patriotism. It is easier to be patriotic when it is not your family that you have to worry about during what is supposed to be a normal routine traffic stop. And although, this is a worry that People of Color carry every day, we still wake up and contribute good things to this country. Is your life so grand that you cannot see the issue behind the act of kneeling itself? Is it so carefree that you place an anthem above the injustices of your fellow man? Yes, I have dreadlocks, I consider myself “woke”, and some of my friends would refer to me as “Afro-Centric,” but I am also an American. I sing the national anthem; I say the pledge every morning at my place of employment. Do I believe that the words in them are true for all at this present time? Without a doubt they are not, but I am an optimist. So I continue to speak/sing these words, combined with my individual actions, in hopes of making them a reality one day. Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. Therefore, my course of action may not be as loud and disruptive as some may think is needed, but it is how I choose to play my role in bringing people together. Who am I to question how others are being led to fight the same cause? We live in a country of free speech, and for that we can be thankful. But don’t try to silence this right with the argument of lack of patriotism. It simply does not work. As Dale Hansen, a Dallas news personality stated, “The young, black athletes are not disrespecting America or the military by taking a knee during the anthem. They are respecting the best thing about America.”