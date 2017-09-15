To Medicate or Not, That is the Question.

“My son cannot focus in class!” … “The teacher has to constantly ask her to pay attention or she will completely miss the lesson.” … “Homework is horrible, it takes 3 hours and he barely finishes.” … “I cannot take it anymore; I am to my wits end…she will not sit still for two full minutes!” These are common vent sessions with many parents I encounter.

There is speculation regarding the rise of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Many parents are shocked at the sharp increase of ADHD where “one in every ten children is diagnosed.” Often parents theorize the potential cause for the drastic rise in diagnosis: “Is it because we are in a society that desires instant gratification, because of technology, because of chemicals in our food?” There may be some hint of truth behind the hypotheses, however, research has yet to define the exact “cause” of ADHD.

As a parent, you may be less concerned with how your child became hyperactive/inattentive, and more concerned with what to do about it. Many parents explain they want their child to earn better grades, make close friends, and have more self-esteem. Inevitably the question regarding medication comes up. Educators, physicians, and professionals in psychology understand that ADHD is the “leading childhood disorder in the United States, where one half of those diagnosed take stimulant medication.”

As there are health concerns as well as social stigmas regarding medication, many parents find the decision difficult and confusing. With the inrease of ADHD, and distribution of stimulant meds, it is important to know the cost and benefit of such a tough decision.

What are Stimulant Meds?

Stimulant medications are divided in two categories: methylphenidate and amphetamine. The drugs you may be familiar with are: Adderall or Ritalin.

What is Going on in the Brain?

It is important to note that the brain is a mysterious organ. Science tries its best to speculate theories on how brain functions and mental disorders are related. Currently, the widely accepted theory explains that there is a lack of dopamine produced in the brain of a child diagnosed with ADHD. The goal of stimulant medication is to “increase dopamine in the system to enhance specific parts of the brain that control behavior and attention.”

What are the Practical Results of the Meds?

The intended purpose of stimulant medication for ADHD is to be a “cognitive enhancer.” In an ideal world, your child would be able to remember things, comprehend what they read, sit still, and perform better on exams.

Although, many research studies endorse the success of stimulant meds, a growing body of literature cautions the long-term use and side effects. Side effects include: decreased appetite, headaches, irritability, social withdrawal, dullness, dizziness, and other potential issues. Further research demonstrates, the longer your child is on the medication, the more difficult withdrawal symptoms will be.