To My Grandmother After My Father's Death

It is a magnificent blessing to really get to know your Grandmother throughout your adulthood. I am blessed to have a healthy, accomplished, almost 86-year-old grandmother. She is the last of my grandparents and I value her wisdom, love and friendship.

Dear Grandma,

Dad always valued his relationship with you. He said you never made him feel like an in-law — he felt like a son. This is something he told me up until days before his death.

As my father’s health deteriorated, I began to lean on you for guidance. During the darkest moments of my life you have offered encouragement, advice and honesty. As I reflect on my father’s illness and my mother’s selfless caregiving, I realize these qualities were inherited from you. I watched my mother transform into a hero as became Dad’s caregiver. She selflessly cared for Dad for 7 years. Many times I looked at my mother in awe and wondered where her courage, kindness and resilience came from. How could I not realize these characteristics are an inherited quality from you? You are the strongest woman I know, you are living proof that life goes on despite the detours life throws in our path. You beat cancer, heart issues, survived World War II and so much more. You are one of the most vivacious, optimistic, and resilient people I have ever known.

After my father died, I counted down the minutes for you to arrive. Your hug instantly brought me back to my childhood. During one of the saddest times of my life you made me feel safe and warm. I didn’t want to let go and return to reality. As we grieve the traumatic loss of my father, I watch you selflessly hold us up. You are the light in the darkness, guiding us as we find our way in this new life without Dad.

You are the definition of bravery and wisdom.

If there’s one thing I don’t tell you enough is “thank you.” Thank you for your unconditional love, your support, for being the matriach of our family. Thank you for being you. At 86 years old, you are the kindest, strongest, funniest, most amazing woman I know. You are our angel on Earth, and every single day I hope to make you proud. You taught my mother how to be the best person she can be.

I love you more than all the stars in the sky, Grandma.

Love,

Your oldest grandchild,

Lisa