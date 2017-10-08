To Put an End to Violence, Intervene at the Rate Limiting Step

Don’t Confuse Stopping Violence with Ending Violence

Better gun control laws, better surveillance, identifying people with mental illnesses who are prone to violent actions, apprehending and incarcerating people who are dangerous to society, increased vigilance in everyday citizens to strange or odd behavior and then reporting it might all serve as a deterrent or temporarily stop violence.

But in too many ways it’s like the tail wagging the dog.

To put an end to violence we need to get at its root cause.

And what might its root cause be?

Within every human being there is not just the potential but the inevitability that there is at least something that will upset them, nearly every day. And by upset, we mean something they expected to happen and maybe were even counting on happening but then didn’t.

Depending on their emotional maturity a person will deal with and react to that upset differently. At one end of the emotional maturity spectrum are those increasingly rare mature individuals who will view and feel upset as simply something they expected to happen, but like we said above, didn’t. They will realize that it might even hurt, but that it’s not the end of the world and they might even learn from it so as to prevent it from reoccurring. Or they’ll just have a perspective and know that some things in life work out and other things don’t. Such individuals can “take the hit” from life without doing acting destructively to others or themselves.

However, for the purpose of this piece, our focus is on people at the other end of the spectrum and the ones who too quickly turn to violence. Those are the people in whom upset lasts for a nanosecond and too briefly to be experienced along with its concurrent hurt and disappointment and then safely dissipated where it can cause no harm to others or to that individual. In such individuals upset in the blink of an eye leads to a chain reaction of frustration —> anger —> resentment —> (then add humiliation, a feeling of injustice and isolation) —> outrage —> feeling infuriated —> becoming enraged à committing violence.

Anyone who has ever taken a chemistry class might remember that in chemical reactions there is usually what is referred to as a Rate Limiting Step (RLS). That is the step in a chemical reaction when you can still prevent the reaction from happening, but once the reaction passes that point usually nothing can stop the reaction from taking place.

I would propose that in the above sequence the RLS is between upset and whether that will progress to frustration. Or possibly it might be between frustration and anger where one can “Take that hit” and feel the upset or the frustration to whatever level they can experience them and feel them through without their progressing to anger and beyond.

Why is it that some people can stop upset and frustration from barreling into anger and beyond, whereas others can’t?

There is a term in psychology called Object Constancy which is the ability to hold onto a positive feeling towards people, your job, your future and even yourself in the face of upset, hurt and disappointment. It goes back to you as a child having the ability to believe a parent will come back if they leave as opposed to believing they will never return and throwing you as that child into a tailspin. The less object constancy, the less able you are to maintain a positive view of the future in the face of upset. The more object constancy, the better able you are to deal with upset without it escalating into anger, etc.

Parents who make and take the time to connect with their young and vulnerable children in times of upset, hurt and disappointment and provide comfort, reassurance, encouragement and guidance in getting through them will help those children grow up into adults who can handle the upsets, hurt and disappointments in and from life without acting out in destructive ways.

On the other hand, parents who humiliate, demean, shame or just plain ignore their children when they’re going through these upsets in life will raise children who will often deal with these situations by becoming enraged and violent.