To Remember History, Not Repeat It

Some questions for conservationists: What should we do to a tree more lovely than a poem, which looks at God all day and lifts her leafy arms to pray? What should we do to a whole forest, which shades Poles and Russians from the summer’s heat but casts a dark shadow of death and deceit? What should we do to the magnolia trees in Mississippi and the spruce and pine trees throughout the South, whose limbs have rings of rage, not age, from the lynchings of blacks and emancipated slaves? What should we do to the trees in Oklahoma and Oregon, in Colorado and California, in New York and New Mexico, too, which bear the scars from the hangings of innocents?

Should we take a chainsaw to these trees, reducing them to pulp and paper, while we simultaneously shred the pages of history?

What happens when the erasure of the physical becomes a metaphysical question of history itself, where, because of our destruction of the evidence, there is no proof of what we condemn as the worst crimes in history?

We must not become accomplices to the murder of facts, no matter how painful they may be; because there comes a time – now is the time – to let truth triumph over feelings.

The trees are a reminder of the evil that men do; that we are all sinners; that we are capable of anything; that we can – and will – profane what God would have us purify; that we continue to make graven images, while the willing many throw millions more into mass graves; that every tyrant longs to flood the land with the blood of patriots, so the roots of the trees may deepen and the trees themselves may grow to conceal the liquidation of an entire people.

We must accept that even the most beautiful spirit can succumb to the temptations of power. He need not lose his wings to reign in Hell than serve in Heaven, not when he can create Hell on earth.

Our duty is to do whatever we can to prevent the triumph of evil.