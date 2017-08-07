To Seek Forgiveness

We have the power to do for ourselves what no pope or prelate, no president or prime minister, no pasha or potentate can do for us, alone or together.

Others can grant absolution, issue pardons and sign commutations, impose fines and award restitution.

None can, however, do one specific thing, despite the Divinity of the rod, the symbolism of the staff or the authority of the sword.

Those implements of God’s kingdom and Caesar’s empire, those tools of peace and those instruments of war, those icons of the sacred and those items of secular rule –– neither the promise of Heaven, nor the guarantee of posthumous praise from all future generations here on earth, can match what we can (and must) do for ourselves.

Only we can forgive ourselves for the self-hatred that poisons our lives and prevents us from living.

And yet, there is no wand for us to wave, no saber for us to hold, no accolades for us to accept, no ceremonies for us to attend until we undergo a rite of passage – until we revisit the pain of the past – so we may live in the present and put the past where it belongs: In the past.

Each of us must chart our own journey.

We must close our eyes, so we can open our hearts – and redeem our souls – to return, for the last time, to a place that will otherwise consume whatever time we have left.

We need not return for vengeance or vindication, because our purpose is valediction: To say goodbye to our former selves, whose wounds we shall heal and whose worries we shall end; whose tears we shall dry and whose turmoil we shall stop; whose doubts we shall clarify and whose despair we shall pacify.

This experience is not easy, but we choose to do things because they are hard.

We choose to answer that bipartisan call from a former president and a former candidate for the presidency, whose words tell us that this challenge is one we must not postpone – that little comes to us except through the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion – because God blesses the hard way.