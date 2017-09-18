To Sell More Online, Pick Up the Phone

Want to increase your revenues? Then pick up the phone, says sales automation expert Steve Hofstetter.

One of the big promises of the internet: Those of us who hate talking to people could completely automate our marketing and sales processes, so we'd never actually have to have a conversation.

Well, so far, so good. There are a number of automation tools available to replace human connection with artificial intelligence, bots, autoresponder series, and more.

BUT... if you really want to succeed at online sales, nothing replaces good, old-fashioned, face-to-face connection.

Or rather, voice-to-voice connection, says Steve Hofstetter.

Hofstetter, founder of Marketing Funnel Academy in Gilbert, AZ, helps consultants, coaches, and other subject matter experts sell high-ticket programs with a combination of automated funnels, webinars, and phone consultations.

That personal call is essential. It allows you to hear your lead's situation, individual challenges, and objections in real time. It also has several other benefits, says Hofstetter, including:

, as you can probe and dig deep in areas you'd like to learn more about Better ability to overcome objections and negotiate with the lead Enhanced relationship-building ability, because you’re connecting directly with your lead and can dive deep into areas of interest

Sure, talking to a real, live person can be stomach-churning... But don't let your anxiety stop you, Hofstetter says. Many of his clients are reluctant to dial for dollars, but “Getting on the phone is for you own benefit,” he explains.

The more you know about your target market's challenges and how they respond to your products and services, the more able you are to articulate your value and make needed adjustments, fast.

Here are Hofstetter's suggestions for successful phone sales:

Your goal once you get on the phone with a lead is to get them talking as much as possible. “Ask engaging questions,” recommends Hofstetter. Don’t interrupt or steer the call towards your own agenda. Don't try to sell. “Don't think of it as a sales call,” says Hofstetter. Instead, “think of it as a consultative call.” Give as much value as possible, so your prospect sees how you can help them.