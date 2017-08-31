To Solve the Hidden Veteran Employment Crisis, Government Needs to Spend Resources More Wisely

As we approach Labor Day and reflect upon American workers and the American economy, we also should take a moment to think about how we help our nation’s un-and under-employed veterans. Sadly, billions of dollars are spent annually on veterans programs that produce suboptimal results against a poorly understood veteran unemployment and underemployment situation. To honor our nation’s military and veterans in a meaningful way, our government should embrace the spirit of Labor Day and seize the opportunity to undertake a sincere effort to allocate resources more effectively and efficiently. Organizations such as the Call of Duty Endowment know how to do this, as we’ve been successfully applying a private sector approach to reducing veteran un-and underemployment since 2013, having placed more than 37,000 veterans into high quality jobs at 1/5 the cost per placement of Labor Department efforts. Through our work, we’ve developed insights the government should consider as it attempts to improve the bureaucracy that our service members and veterans face on a daily basis.

Get Better Data

A not-so-well-kept secret in Washington, DC, is that government agencies oftentimes make multi-billion dollar decisions based upon unreliable and insufficient data. Consider the way the nation measures the economic health of veterans: the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) numbers. Practically everyone in government and much of the media relies on these statistics, and yet they don’t account for veterans who are underemployed or those who have stopped looking for work altogether. BLS makes determinations about individuals’ employment status by relying on data from one misleading question the Census asks each month: “Did you do any work for pay last week?” To the BLS, mowing your neighbor’s lawn for $20 means you’re fully employed. These numbers also aren’t reflective of what our ten grantees, such as Hire Heroes USA, Corporate America Supports You, and Still Serving Veterans, who helped over 27,000 veterans last year, are seeing on the ground. Demand for their employment services in 2016 was up 23% nationwide. To efficiently and effectively fight veteran under- and un-employment, we need a new, reliable and relevant measure of veteran economic health.

The unreliable BLS numbers are the tip of the iceberg. Data on veteran well-being across the board is inadequate at best – look at veteran education programs. The US has spent over $75 billion on the Post-9/11 GI Bill since 2009. The Student Veterans of America, a non-profit, raised private funds to assess this program under their “Million Records Project” since neither the VA nor Congress had. Why does studying this matter? With proper data, schools that deliver sub-par graduation rates for veterans could be banned from receiving future GI Bill funding.

Performance data is expected from any significant investment in the business world and must be required by Congress for all veterans programs going forward. These efforts need relevant, credible data on needs and impact to correctly make the massive – and expensive – decisions we face in the years ahead.

Modernize the Transition Assistance Program

It’s also time to review the Transition Assistance Program (TAP), which is supposed to help service members transition to civilian life. This program, with a budget in the tens of millions (though no exact cost is available), largely consists of a five-day PowerPoint-driven curriculum where participants, regardless of their personal readiness or skills, sit in large auditoriums and listen to hours of presentations. A nuclear submarine officer with a master’s degree and a junior enlisted infantryman with no college experience receive the exact same training — the kind corporate America abandoned a decade ago in favor of customized e-learning solutions and other more effective learning techniques.

Our veterans deserve tailored support to help them identify appropriate career paths and translate their military skills and experience into the civilian job market. This is what our grantees do – again, at one fifth the cost of Department of Labor programs. If a personalized program like this were implemented, the government would improve results for veterans and save taxpayers money by reducing hundreds of millions in annual unemployment compensation paid to former service members by the Department of Defense (DoD).

Act Locally

When it comes to veterans, the government needs to embrace decentralization. The solutions to our veterans’ problems are often community-based —be they housing, education, or employment. Our veterans need to be connected with local organizations that are empowered by the VA and the DoD to deliver efficient services.

A DoD data embargo prevents local non-profits and local governments from connecting with transitioning service members and their families. Consequently, millions of non-profit and local government marketing dollars are spent trying to identify veterans who are in need, while these veterans become more desperate and disconnected. By the time a local non-profit organization encounters a homeless veteran, months or years have often passed since their time of discharge. Had that veteran been able to indicate during her TAP experience where she was moving to, she could have rapidly connected with local resources and might never have been homeless.

Applying proven private sector solutions with measurable outcomes can help resolve many challenges plaguing the US veteran community. We encourage the Administration to reach out to organizations with records delivering measurable impact to see how we can help make federal veteran service more efficient and effective. As always, we stand ready to serve the men and women who have so courageously and admirably served our nation.