To T OR NOT TO T! THE REVOLUTION OF A LIFE CHANGED AT DIXON PLACE

Dixon Place, a long-time home for the unique and experimental world of theater, (now in its hard to believe but true) 31st year is currently celebrating its 26th anniversary of artful “Queer Culture” performance and exhibition with music, performance art, dance, visual art, circus art and homoerotic everything and anything.

I saw D’Lo a Sri Lankan American writer, comic, and actor in “To T or Not T”, (”T” an acronym for testosterone) perform his one-man show which word plays with Hamlets’ borrowed question. The first 10 minutes were somewhat confusing since I am not familiar with D’Lo’s work…I wasn’t quite sure where we were going, but not true for his many fans sitting in the audience, he is somewhat of a constellation in their “loving him” universe. After the initial confusing embrace of “To T or Not to T,” I fell into D’Lo’s spell and followed him on his poignant path of evolution, love, and recognition.

His excellent story telling comes from the heart, and is robustly told from being a little girl to becoming grown man. He explains beautifully how his life evolved. Throughout the work his father, who seems to be the noblest of men, is also trying to grasp his own life story and all the convolution and clarity it holds. He peppers time throughout the journey in the form of a wedding speech he recites to D’lo and his new wife; the story evolves while D’ Lo exalts many people in his life in praiseworthy impersonation.