To The Angry White Males In Khaki Cargo Pants Who Caused Chaos In Charlottesville

I didn't think that khaki / cargo pants even existed anymore until I saw a whole mob of KKK enthusiasts in Charlottesville wearing them. Marching down the street like it's 1995 and your mom dressed you for picture day. You hated picture day for that reason but still wear the same things as an adult.

I'm going to state the obvious here, but America isn't rejecting your freedom or your “whiteness.” The majority of America is rejecting the concept that just because something has always been done, doesn't mean that it's right. This goes for the Robert E. Lee statues, the Confederate flag, institutionalized racism, homophobia, xenophobia, etc.

If you feel like you're getting lost in the mix and aren't being noticed anymore, take off the pants that your mom bought for you 20 years ago. This requires a level of thought and effort. Life is constantly a process of change and adjustment. This basic principle of life applies to everyone, even you. It takes work and it's hard sometimes. If you want to be the best, you actually have to do the best, right? Isn't that your message when it's convenient for you? Your rights aren't being stolen, you just have to work a little harder and be a little more clever because more people are allowed to compete for what you've always had.