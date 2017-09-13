To the Aspiring

Everyone needs at least one inconsiderate bastard to remove all excuses for postponing a dream, and mine was named Brad.

Since publishing a book, I am not infrequently contacted by aspiring creative personalities, some with their own memoirs, novels, or screenplays in the works, and some considering getting into blogging or writing in general.

A common theme of these interactions is the question, “How scary was it to put your work in public for the first time?”

The answer is that it was terrifying.

It shouldn’t have been. I’d been tinkering with my first book for years, had rewritten it a half dozen times and produced the next two in the series before deciding they were all terrible, erasing everything, and starting over to begin the process anew. All this had culminated in a debut novel at the razor’s edge of my abilities by the time it crossed a professional editor’s desk for summary annihilation and another month of revision.

Yet as the days marched down toward publishing, I found myself bursting awake in the early hours of morning, mind racing over my website, or public reception, or critical reviews from which my work would never recover.

Around this time an old friend named Brad reached out to wish me luck with the new writing career. I assured him that until I found out who could ordain me an author, I would have to throw it all out into public and hope for the best.

Brad’s immediate response was, “I ordain you author! Ominus Dominus.”

With those cruel and impossibly simple words, he removed my final excuses for any trace of fear-induced paralysis.

His command joined my steadfast intimacy with something far worse than the terror of exposure before the public eye. Having spent almost a decade watching my writings accumulate on a computer, unseen by the outside world, I can now formally attest that it is far better to fling them into public and receive the feedback—both positive and negative—necessary to better one’s craft.

Nearly one year and two books beyond Brad’s proclamation, I haven’t met with any impassable obstacles yet.

I don’t expect I ever will.

So to anyone aspiring to begin a new venture amidst the fear of failure, I have one piece of advice:

Everyone needs at least one inconsiderate bastard to remove all excuses for postponing a dream, and if you haven’t found yours yet, then let it be me.

Ominus Dominus, I ordain you to do whatever you choose. Fulfillment loves company more than misery, and I invite you to join me in the shared terror of failure. Speaking from experience, it’s a far lesser price to pay than watching your work remain hidden from the light of day.