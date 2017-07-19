"To the Bone": A Review

The Netflix film “To the Bone” is true to its title: It is one woman’s compulsion to disappear; to collapse into nothingness from the outside in; to remove layers of skin and shed whatever fat remains, until there is the thinnest covering – a peach-colored veneer of tender and bruised flesh – that her bones seem ready to pierce, so she can starve herself into oblivion by peeling herself to death.

For Lily Collins to play this role, given her own struggles with anorexia, is a testament to something greater than talent.

It is an example of candor and courage, of having the confidence to revisit an eating disorder that so many people (myself included) would rather forget than dare to try to remember.

And yet, it is impossible to banish an addiction that begins – and seeks refuge – in the mind, that is forever elusive but always extant, that does not register on a scan or a screen – that fails to reveal itself in images – but speaks to its sufferers in a language too repetitious and obsessive to ignore.

That language, with its vocabulary of self-hatred and its dialect of self-destruction, is the result of many things, including trauma and abuse, whose grammar I know too well and whose diction I understand too easily.

That language has a voice, which shouts against the sound of love and truth, which deafens the spirit and degrades the soul, which pollutes the brain with noise and poisons the mind with the noxious echo of defeat.

Over 30 million Americans – a third of them men – hear some variation of that voice.

These individuals wage a daily battle with anorexia, bulimia and other eating disorders.

They deserve a reprieve from the disquiet of pain.

They have a right to achieve remission from this illness, so they can experience inner peace and enjoy the quietude of personal tranquility.

They have a right to tell their stories – and I will never tire from sharing mine – so we may no longer be a literal shadow of our former selves, so we may no longer be narrow silhouettes of darkness and skeletal figures of disease, so we may feed ourselves without guilt and free ourselves from the guilt of feeding ourselves to live.