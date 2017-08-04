To the Gatekeepers of the Trans Community, from a Concerned Member

Another morning has predictably arrived at my house; a gentle quiet permeates my apartment but is periodicity disturbed by my husband’s somber purrs. I take a moment to think in bed before getting up, pausing to remember all the positive things in my life, conjuring up a plan for my day, and thanking god that my mother-in-law has bought me a new coffee maker!

As you can see, my mornings always follow a steady routine. However, there is one crucial element that never goes unnoticed-my tuning in to The B Cup on Youtube with Buck Angel.

You’re probably wondering, ‘What?! Who is Buck Angel and what are you filling your head with?!’ Well my friends, as most of you are having your shower and potentially watching meaningless television, I have chosen to participate in an inclusive, live forum on Youtube with the legendary (and I mean literally LEGENDARY) self-identified transsexual man, Buck Angel while he speaks his mind about LGBT+ and transgender issues that affect our community. This Tranpa’s personality covers all components of an engaging speaker; his quick wit and comedic, but always passionate, approach to these issues makes his B Cup talks something not to be missed.

Nevertheless, this forum holds a deeper meaning for me besides just a platform to discuss transgender and LGBT+ issues. I mean, I could really do that on any Facebook group or even in my own community, right? What makes his talks and the B Cup community extra special to me is the lack of fear I experience while listening and participating.

What?! There’s fear in the transgender community?! Yes my friends, my husband, who identifies as transsexual, and my gender non-conforming self have gradually and painfully withdrawn from online groups and community groups due to the amount of ‘gatekeeping’ we have experienced. This gatekeeping has taken the form of us being told our language is outdated, our ideas are not valid, and the best of all that I don’t ‘look gender radical enough’. Furthermore, we were being told that we needed to ‘alert’ members of basically every topic we were going to speak about before we said anything, in the form of a ‘trigger warning’. I mean really?! Is this what the transgender community has come to? We felt like a bundle of toy soldiers being conscripted to conform to these new rules and customs that we had no part in creating. We thought the trans community was a place that we could go to for emotional support. My husband candidly noted that these encounters confirmed for him that cisgender people are not the problem for him. The feeling of rejection and ostracization eventually became too much for us to bear and we left altogether. Now this gatekeeping didn’t happen over night; it took time but soon everyone online and in the community started to become ‘followers’ of these new rules and felt that if we didn’t conform we were, in the best sense, worthless.

This is an issue that I had naïvely thought was isolated until I tuned into Buck Angel’s B Cup and swiftly learned this policing is a world-wide phenomenon. World-wide! It was then that I really took the time to analyze how comfortable I would feel asking a question or speaking out on online groups. Well the rules would go something like this: I would most likely have to attach a splendid ‘trigger warning’ at the very beginning of my post, think CAREFULLY about my words and what labels I used and what pronouns I used and how I phrased my question or comment, and then, heart racing, press the post button. I know someone will most likely rip my question to shreds, not on its content, but on how it’s worded. What?! For real people?! So what do I do? I stop asking questions and making comments; I stop moving forward with the trans community. I can only imagine what it’s like for cisgender people to simply pose a question. I would think it looks like a baby duck testing Autumn lake water for the first time, slowly and timidly testing the water with the tip of its webbed foot then racing back to it’s parent for warmth.

As a gender wanderer in their mid twenties, I’m shocked and appalled that this is what our community has come to-an over sensitive swirl of fear and anxiety. During these trying times we need to come together and realize how powerful we are united and not divided. And the B Cup does just that- it enables me and others to speak our mind, without fear of our language being ‘policed’ or our ideas to be dismissed as ‘outdated’ or ‘invalid’. This truly safe space encourages a dialogue over the many pressing issues affecting our community and directs us on how to make change in our own lives and the lives of others. Listeners will never be bullied or attacked for simply asking questions!