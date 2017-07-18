To the Person Who Crapped On My Car This Morning

Dear Sir or Madam:

It has come to my attention that you defecated on my car between 9 p.m. last night and 6:55 a.m this morning. I have photographic proof (and poop) of this as well as a witness who, for reasons I need not explain, would prefer to remain anonymous.

I have no need or interest in berating you for what you did. After all, I was planning to get a car cleaned this afternoon. If you instead chose to relieve yourself 12 to 24 hours after my car wash, well... that would have been a different story. (A story that would have ended with you sh*tting blood, I regret to say.)

That said, I’m kind of humbled you chose my car out of the twenty or so parked on my street if just for the opportunity it offers for me to explain why I bear you no ill will.

Firstly, the damage was superficial, unlike the car I saw parked several spaces away from me. That poor vehicle had its rear-view mirror knocked off last night. Fortunately, the one responsible left a note, and it would have been unfair to the person who left that note if they saw their honesty returned with unwarranted accusations of defecating. Similarly, would have been an insult to all that’s holy if the owner of that damaged car found their mirror broken and what you left for me on my rear bumper this morning.

You chose my car instead of that one.

For that, I’m somewhat grateful. But only somewhat.

I couldn’t wrap my head around why you chose my car out of so many newer, flashier models until it hit me: You settled on my 95 Acura because it looks like it survived a bomb explosion. You took one look at it and thought: “Hey, if he drives around in that thing, he must have a sense of humor.”

Do I think all this is funny? Yeah, kinda. But that doesn’t mean I approve it.

What you did was so not cool. However, I acknowledge that it was not the worst insult or injury that I, or really anyone in this country, could have woken to this morning.

You could have taken away my health insurance and the policies of more than 23 million Americans for no other reason than to scorn the last administration and deliver your craziest, most destructive supporters your most destructive promises.

You could have taken your giant crap while receiving a salary more than ten times what your poorest taxpayers survive on, and all so you could do to your own citizens what members of your own caucus say will “hurt people.”

You could have done this while wiping your ass with the American flag and Constitution that men like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan repeatedly pledge loyalty to and then betray no differently than Donald Trump does with business partners, with overseas allies, with fellow citizens, and with his wives.