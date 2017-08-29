To Wear Heels or Not To Wear Heels on Dates???

I first started dating when I was in my mid 40’s.

Back then; I was dressing like a suburban mom who sits in the stands watching her kids play sports.

My outfits consisted of jeans and black t-shirts.

They came from expensive stores so I thought I was the bomb.

To top my gorgeous outfit off, I wore Birkenstocks type sandals on my feet from Lands End.

And I got to chose from 3 colors….black, beige and navy.

What can I say; they were cheaper than the real Birkenstocks so I splurged.

Yes, I was a real fashion maven back then.

NOT!!!!!

When I was ready to date, I’d tear through my closet looking for something to wear.

I’d try on every black t-shirt I owned with my jeans and fake Birkenstocks and not one said I feel like a sexy woman excited to date.

I wasn’t getting a lot of second dates back then and I’m sure my clothes weren’t exactly helping!

It took me into my early 50’s to figure out you really want to go on a date feeling girly as in feeling soft and feminine.

Want to know what part of your outfit will make you feel the most girly?

Heels.

No worries, you don’t need the 6-inch variety to make you feel girly.

2-2½ inch heels can make a big difference in how you feel.

Heels give off a totally different vibe in the way you walk and move than athletic shoes, Uggs or even some flats do.

And men love heels on women.

They think heels make you look sexy!

Let me share a quick story with you about what I mean by all of this.

A private client of mine sent me her profile pictures.

She was wearing a slightly different version of my Mom outfit…jeans, a long sleeve t-shirt and cowboy boots.

She told me guys weren’t noticing her online.

Remember you have all of 10 seconds to grab a guy’s attention with your picture before he moves on to someone else.

This is why it’s so important you show the best you possible in any picture you post.

My client and I worked closely together to boost her inner confidence by helping her get back in touch with how awesome she really was.

And then something cool happened.

Her outside look began changing, as she felt better about who she was on the inside.

She restyled her hair, went to a makeup counter and tried new makeup.

She bought clothes like dresses, skirts, and heels that reflected her feminine side for the first time ever.

She also had new pictures taken and men were jumping hoops to meet her.

Huge difference from the first pictures I saw because she was feeling great about herself on the inside and the changes she made on her appearance reflected that!

Do you have to wear heels for a date?

No but men do like it.

What you do have to do is this….. you want to feel great inside about who you are or nothing you wear will ever feel right.

Get your Inner Sexy on than wear clothes that reflect both the Inner and Outer Beautiful Sexy YOU.

When you feel girly, you come across from that softer side of you.

And as a result, like my private client experienced, men will jump hoops so they can meet you too!

Love to hear what you think about heels and creating your inner beauty.