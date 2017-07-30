Today is My Day

People who achieve great successes are people with intense desire for something. A definiteness of purpose causes a person’s entire being to focus upon that particular object of desire. With intense concentration anything is possible and people of tremendous achievement have intense power of concentration. Doing the one thing is their secret to fame, prosperity and power. These people have already determined their goals in the early part of their life and spend the rest of their life pursuing it. A positive man will always be a better candidate for victory and joy than a negative man. A dreamer is always a greater man than a coward. It is a duty of each and every person to become all they are capable of becoming. Like Einstein says, “Great spirits have encountered violent oppositions from mediocre minds.” On your path to success and victory, you will find many timid and envious souls that will find happiness in tormenting you with their philosophy of defeat and mere pleasure. They will try to lure you to their world where there’s only misery and want although it looks glittery from the outside. Thus, it is very important to fan the fire of your dreams and goals. It is very important to greet each new day with a new purpose and a plan. Only a continuous growth and change in a person can make them happy irrespective of what they have attained in the past. Your greatest duty is to grow and change yourself so that you will become all that you were created to be. The world is very volatile and each era is shaped by the thoughts and desires of a few individuals who have guts enough to follow their own thoughts instead of conforming to the standard the world imposes upon them. The world is thus shaped by these men who are the causes, redeemers, guides of revolutions, new institutions, new governments and new religions. The world is made and ruled by the dreamers. They do not look at the world the way it is but the way it can be. In doing that, they create a world of their own choice rather than conforming to the standards of those before them. New innovations, new institutions and new way of life have come out of these people. Harriet Tubman says- Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world. A man would not even wake up in the morning if he didn’t have a desire to live. The same rule applies in all areas of the life. When the man thinks he must do a certain thing, that’s when he puts all his being and uses all the potential given to him by the creator. The power we possess is infinite and we will never know what we can accomplish until we intensify our desire to the stage where we can see it with our mind’s eyes even before it manifests in reality. A weak desire will always produce weak results. A strong desire will produce great results. There is nothing that can stop a man who has made the decision to win. Napoleon who came out of nothing and nowhere became the emperor of France out of sheer desire and persistence. With no money and no aristocratic background, he ruled one of the most powerful empire and conquered many lands thus beginning the herald of a new age. Oak sleeps in the acorn, bird sleeps in the egg, a great achievement first springs inside the soul as a dream. Dreams are seedlings of the reality. What exists in the invisible will become visible in just a matter of time. The high skyscrapers, great paintings and great works of arts are just the manifestation of inner desire of those visionaries. A man with no strong purpose will end up being lost in the maze of life where there are only miseries, difficulties and wants. A strong desire to become a better person will force you to find ways to become a better person. A person who really wants to improve himself will read books, listen to tapes and associate with people who are trying their best to develop positive qualities. This creative force that motivates and inspires people to become better is what has caused new developments and advancements throughout the human history. Thus, desire is the beginning of all great successes. So, if you want to accomplish something, write down your dreams, and write down your “whys” and your mind will figure out a way to make it happen. You will be guided to be at the right place at the right time doing the right things and saying the right thing to accomplish your divine destiny. I still remember American make-up artist, and great photographer Kevyn Aucoin has said today I choose life. Every morning when I wake up I can choose joy, happiness, negativity, pain… To feel the freedom that comes from being able to continue to make mistakes and choices – today I choose to feel life, not to deny my humanity but embrace it. I always feel that, Today is my day, today I will seize the day, and I will explode with positive energy and be all I can be why? Because I can….