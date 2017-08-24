A toddler totally stole the show during a live interview on British television.

ITV News anchor Alastair Stewart was quizzing Lucy Wronka and her young son, George, about his milk allergies on Wednesday’s lunchtime news when her daughter, Iris, went rogue.

Video shows the 2-year-old marching around the studio and then clambering over the news anchor’s desk.

The awkward moment when you're trying to tell the nation about your milk allergies and your sister steals the showhttps://t.co/dAffbAGj5Y pic.twitter.com/2f1J9klfip — ITV News (@itvnews) August 23, 2017

What happens when mum comes into the studio with the kids. Live on @itvnews. Top work by @alstewitn pic.twitter.com/v8q8InVbTT — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) August 23, 2017

Stewart somehow kept his cool and continued the interview.

“I think we’ll have a more peaceful time at 6.30, but from all of us, a very good afternoon to you,” he later concluded the show, before receiving a high-five from the girl.

The footage soon went viral, with most viewers appearing to have enjoyed the impromptu incident. Many praised Stewart’s professionalism.

Patience of a saint and the ultimate professional — Brian Church (@ChurchyWales) August 23, 2017

That was just brilliant made my day a lot better — Project22 BeProud (@BeproudLGBTQ22) August 23, 2017

Tears of laughter rolling down my cheeks! Feel ITV 1 +1 coming on!! — Julia SlingsbyBreach (@SlingsbyBreachJ) August 23, 2017

So funny well done for carrying on tho 😂 — Jean (@Jeansamuels5) August 23, 2017

Handled with cool and calm 😃 — GoldieJ4 (@Goldie090) August 23, 2017

Some people on social media did criticize Wronka for not controlling her daughter:

Badly behaved child and the mother will regret to be no you caries approach. — Linda Harris (@Linda1rosie1) August 23, 2017

Why can't these people have better control of their kids or better still leave them at home. It's a studio not a damn creche! — TranceDGemini☘️📸✏️ (@NeelyFanForever) August 23, 2017

But Stewart was quick to defend his guests:

No-one behaved badly in my studio, today..... — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) August 23, 2017