Todrick Hall Hilariously Remakes 'Get Out' In The Gayest Way Possible

YouTube star and RuPaul protégée Todrick Hall has done it again ― this time reframing one of 2017′s biggest and most important films, “Get Out,” into a hilarious queer parody.

“Get Out 2” follows the framework of the most profitable film of 2017, but reimagined with twerking gay boys, Eureka O’Hara of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and a trip to “The Drunken Place.”

Hall has a diverse portfolio of successful projects under his belt, including parodies of popular Beyoncé songs and a very gay reframing of the cult classic “Mean Girls.”