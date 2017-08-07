QUEER VOICES
08/07/2017 01:10 pm ET

Todrick Hall Hilariously Remakes 'Get Out' In The Gayest Way Possible

Get out ... of the closet.

By James Michael Nichols

YouTube star and RuPaul protégée Todrick Hall has done it again ― this time reframing one of 2017′s biggest and most important films, “Get Out,” into a hilarious queer parody.

“Get Out 2” follows the framework of the most profitable film of 2017, but reimagined with twerking gay boys, Eureka O’Hara of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and a trip to “The Drunken Place.”

Hall has a diverse portfolio of successful projects under his belt, including parodies of popular Beyoncé songs and a very gay reframing of the cult classic “Mean Girls.” 

Check out “Get Out 2” for yourself above.

James Michael Nichols HuffPost Queer Voices Deputy Editor

