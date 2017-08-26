Tofu Maple Bacon (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You Will Need:
- 16 oz. extra firm tofu
- 3 tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 tsp. liquid smoke
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Directions:
1. Press tofu to remove water.
2. Slice thinly and place in a microwave save bowl.
3. Add maple syrup, soy sauce, liquid smoke, pepper, and paprika to a separate bowl. Stir to combine.
4. Once combined, pour marinade over tofu.
5. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and microwave for 3 minutes.
6. Add olive oil to a sauté pan on medium heat.
7. Place tofu in pan in an even layer.
8. Cook tofu until brown, about 5 minutes on each side.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS