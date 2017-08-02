Together, We Can Make Americans' Health & Wellbeing Thrive & Flourish

The Institute Of Integrative Nutrition is the largest Health Coaching school in the world with over 100,000 students and graduates in over 150 countries around the world. IIN Grads are passionate about health, wellbeing and helping others but most importantly, they’re stepping in to fill a void in the health care system in the US and working tirelessly to improve the health and wellbeing of thousands of people suffering with lifestyle related diseases.

Lifestyle diseases are a result of the way we lead our lives on a daily basis. More work and no play, makes a lot of us prone to a host of diseases, physical ailments, and emotional problems. These are the diseases that develop as a result of:

The type of work we do

Environmental factors that affect our living conditions

Work environments

The food we eat

Our exercise habits

Stress

According to the Centre For Disease Control & Prevention, In 2015, 50% of adults aged 18 years or older did not meet recommendations for physical activity and more than 37% of adolescents and 40% of adults said they ate fruit less than once a day.

Eighty-six percent of the nation’s $2.7 trillion annual health care expenditures are for people with lifestyle related diseases — costs which can be reduced.

Doctors don't always have the time or resources to help their patients build healthy lifestyle habits, so Health Coaches are needed to fill the void in our current healthcare system.

The good thing about lifestyle diseases is that if we do something about them, it is possible to reverse the condition. In this age of information and technology, many people know what to do to be healthy. There are resources galore – websites, articles, videos, podcasts, lectures, webinars, and books – about healthy living right at our finger tips and all around us but all this information can be confusing, overwhelming and, for many, it can paralyze them from taking action when it comes to making lifestyle changes.

With the help and guidance of a qualified Health Coach, you can prevent lifestyle related diseases by:

Learning about food, nutrition and how to eat a healthy diet

Getting motivated to engage in 30 minutes exercise every day

Discovering what your vision of optimal health and well-being looks like for you, the whole you – body and mind.

Creating a personalized health plan that will take you from where you are currently to where you want to be with your overall health and wellness goals.

Helping you choose goals for yourself and offering accountability towards reaching those goals. It’s all about taking small steps

Ultimately, a Health Coach is a supportive mentor and wellness authority who works with clients to help them feel their best through food and lifestyle changes in order to lead a physically active and disease-free life.