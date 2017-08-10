Next week, we will welcome nearly 500 people to College Possible’s “Kick Off,” the official start to our program year and the launch of our annual campaign to close the degree divide. As an organization focused on helping low-income students earn college degrees, we will spend the week preparing our leadership team and a group of recent college graduates serving as AmeriCorps members to spread out across the country and support thousands of aspiring college students. This year’s theme, Together, We Thrive, underscores the importance of our collective actions while also highlighting our belief that when our students have more opportunity, our communities do, too.

At the same time, across the country, more than 17 million students will enroll in college for the first time. Sadly, only about 40% of those students will end up earning a degree. The story is even more dire for the 6 million of those who are first-generation or low-income students, where their likelihood of graduation is even lower – just 26%. As the 500 of us gather in Minnesota to kick off the new academic year, this is the issue we will be urgently addressing. Many of us are motivated by our passion to seek justice, to see all students who hope to become college graduates have the opportunity to do so. But this isn’t just about those students – it’s about what we need as a nation. Talk to any business leader and she or he will tell you that they are worried about their ability to grow because the supply of qualified workers barely meets their demand. As a nation, we are not producing the kind of well-trained, globally minded citizens we need to fuel the strong growth we expect.

It's more urgent than ever. We need every talented, motivated student to aspire to training beyond high school, to find a college that meets their needs and desires, to be able to afford attendance, and earn their degree or credential. There’s no time to waste worrying about political divides and no space to squander human potential for anyone in this country, regardless of income status, race, gender, sexual orientation, political views, or other categories. For each person to achieve his or her potential, and for our communities to thrive together, we must put our full attention on solving this problem for all Americans.

While the problem has never been more urgent, I am incredibly hopeful. Hopeful because I will be surrounded by hundreds of recent college graduates, members of the so-called Millennial generation. These young, idealistic leaders are not content with sitting around and complaining about the problem. As they begin their AmeriCorps service with us next week and by devoting one or two years of their lives to serving with College Possible, they are eager to roll up their sleeves and personally deliver the tools low-income students need to change their lives, and the lives of us all.