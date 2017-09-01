I’m always on the lookout for Halloween decor and craft ideas that are cute, not scary. These toilet paper roll Halloween candy holders fit into that category perfectly, and are easy to make and inexpensive to boot! Kids LOVE punching through the tissue paper to get to the goodies inside!

Obviously, the focus of any good Halloween candy holder is the candy! Hershey’s products are our family’s favorite, so it was an easy decision to pick up a few bags!

Looking for a fun way to package up the treats, we also grabbed some empty toilet paper rolls, scrapbook paper, (Michaels has the best selection) tissue paper (Oriental Trading is a great place to grab some), bakers twine, Mod Podge, and embellishments.

Begin by taking your tissue paper, and cutting it into circles, large enough to generously cover opening in your tube (you’ll need two per roll). Using your Mod Podge and a foam brush, add a dab of Mod Podge to the top of each tube, going all the way around the tube. Place a tissue paper circle over the top of your opening, and press down on all sides so that it covers the entire opening.

Now’s the fun part! You can decorate these tissue paper roll Halloween candy holders any way you’d like.

Super cute, easy and fun. I know my kids and their friends will love these! What easy, yet creative, ways do you celebrate Halloween?