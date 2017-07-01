Bizarre Video Shows Runaway Toilets Chasing People During Storm

1. Kitchen Sponges

When you think about all of those annoyingly cute stock photos of couples or families having playful, sudsy spats as they do dishes over the kitchen sink, consider that the kitchen sponge is one of the hottest hangouts for germs in your kitchen. (Someone please pass that model a disinfecting wipe!) To reduce your sponge’s ick factor, get in the habit of giving it a quick daily cleaning by rinsing it in hot soapy water, running it through the microwave for a minute and/or tossing it in the dishwasher. And when it gets stinky, it’s time to trade up. So get ready - the fun, foamy fights can begin at any moment.