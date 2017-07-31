TokenStars ACE Helps Aspiring Athletes Become Stars

The world of Professional Sports isn’t simply just about competition anymore, it’s a massive money-making industry. North American sports are set to become a $75.7 billion market by 2020. Leagues are making massive bank from TV deals, sports franchises are worth billions, and superstar athletes are signing lucrative 9-figure deals.

For many young athletes, all this fuels their drive to make it to the pros. However, the reality is that talent alone isn’t enough. Athletes need to have a superb support structure to help them navigate the harsh business of sports.

As such, talent management has become an industry of its own. The top ten sports agencies netted $1.95 billion in commissions last year. While the right agent can open new opportunities for young talent, there’s also no shortage of bad apples looking to exploit promising stars. As an alternative, tech startup TokenStars plans to disrupt this by using blockchain to give athletes capable support structures.

Talent management through blockchain

Athletes require resources to get to the top of their games. However, not all young talent have the sports scholarships or grants to fund their training. There’s training, coaching, equipment, and travel expenses to be considered. In many sports, amateur athletes need a war chest in order to compete.

Unfortunately, almost anything that relates to money is subject to corruption. Technologies such as blockchain aim to prevent these. Blockchain has recently become popular thanks to the surge in value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Blockchain is the technology powering these currencies, a tamper-proof ledger that tracks all transactions. It’s also distributed and decentralized promotes transparency by letting everyone on the network view the whole transaction history. New blockchain platforms also have functionalities for smart contracts – software that track and automate the fulfillment of agreements. Because of these capabilities, blockchain is now also being used by startups for other purposes beyond coin transactions and payments.

Blockchain startup TokenStars is set to use this technology for talent management. The company seeks to enable athletes to access resources they need to jumpstart their careers through a transparent crowdfunded effort. This helps other lesser known athletes or those without representation to secure both funding and publicity. The company is set to launch its ACE Project which focuses on helping out budding tennis players. Interested investors could purchase TokenStars ACE token which will be used to scout and fund promising young athletes.

Changes to industry due

Through such a mechanism, athletes need not participate in some of the complicated aspects of the business of sports such as funding and publicity. Exposure to these things can happen very early. In the US, high school athletes are often subject to such pressures as they look to get recruited by college programs. In other countries, recruitment for sports can happen much earlier. Football academies in Europe can take in young players as young as six.

It isn’t uncommon for young athletes to subject their family to debt and hardships in order to secure them the resources they need. There are times when athletes also have to seek out dubious means to gain access to such things. Agents can approach young talent and “invest” in them in form of grants so that they can lock in these athletes to their stable. Those without such opportunities can often fall prey for less reputable groups that seek to exploit them through unfair agreements.

Thanks to the new billion-dollar media deals, more money is flooding into pro sports. Because of the money they stand to make, more people want to jump on to young athlete’s bandwagons. While some agents can have a positive impact to their clients, there have been numerous cases of athletes getting scammed by agents and money managers or be brought to bankruptcy by their own entourage.

Decentralizing management

TokenStars intends to run the ACE project in such a manner. It will have a global scouts network which will be responsible for talent sourcing and a global promoters network for promotions. Both are decentralized so that talent selection and promotion would have to be based on the athletes’ merits. Analytics will also be used to track athletes and their progress and key decisions will be made through a democratic process involving all token holders.

On August 1st, TokenStars will have its ACE tennis tokens for presale. In the horizon are the GOAL Project which focuses on football (soccer), followed by a general token for other athletes and celebrities.

The company’s vision is to eventually become a full-cycle talent management agency, providing more athletes especially those in the junior levels access to the proper resources to develop their skills. Sports fans, on the other hand, can be more involved in sponsoring budding athletes grow.