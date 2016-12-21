The Tasty Midwest Holiday Drink That's So Much Better Than Eggnog

While most of us sip eggnog to get through the holidays, our friends in the Upper Midwest swear by a different drink: the Tom and Jerry.

This beverage is unrelated to the cartoon cat and mouse. And better yet, it tastes like a fresh-baked Christmas sugar cookie:

Jonathan Gayman Photography The Tom and Jerry often comes in a special, festive mug.

As with many cult recipes, the Tom and Jerry’s origins are uncertain. According to The Atlantic, the most popular story holds that a British author invented the drink in the late 1800s as a marketing stunt for his book, whose main characters were Tom and Jerry.

The drink gained a following in the U.S., where it’s best known in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Enjoyed mainly by generations past, the Tom and Jerry has made a small comeback in the last decade or so, popping up in trendy bars beyond its Midwestern base.

Frothy and rich, the resulting drink “combines the childlike pleasure of a just-baked Christmas cookie with the distinctly adult perk of booze,” according to The Kitchn.

We’re so onboard with that. Cheers!