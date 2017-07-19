Tom Colicchio Thinks Chefs Are All About to Move To These Cities

Top Chef has been going on for so many years now that Tom Colicchio can dissect almost every dining scene in the country.

And so when we sat down with the Craft chef at his new version of his sandwich shop ‘Wichcraft, we got him to come clean about his favorites. He also explained why he thinks the most exciting food might actually be in smaller cities. And we even got the lowdown on the new updates to ‘Wichcraft.