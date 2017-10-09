Tom Connan brings together entertainment and politics

When it comes to artistic creation, there is no such thing as a method. Only a few decades ago, some people thought one could not create anything from scratch, i.e. without referring to a certain categorized style –whether it was classicism, Art Nouveau or surrealism. Still today, we always want to classify everything: a writer must write, and only do that; a singer must sing, and stick to it; an actor should act, and that’s all. Maybe some people could tolerate a few exceptions, like Chateaubriand or Victor Hugo who could be taken seriously as writers as well as politicians. But this was a very, very closed circle.

Since then, time has passed. Superstar Bob Dylan won the Nobel prize for Literature, Woody Allen is going on tour with his jazz band, even Donald Trump has made it to the White House… Nowadays, a TV presenter can be a YouTuber, an actor can sing, a writer can dance and… a singer can do politics. At least, he is able to invest ideological debates authentically. That’s what young pop artist Tom Connan tried to do with his You Didn’t Give Them a Chance (Club Remix)’s music video. And this is very disturbing.

We all remember Michael Jackson’s attempt to mix entertainment and politics together, with strong inspiring short films that went way beyond the marketing goal that has to reach a music video. Man In The Mirror, They Don’t Care About Us, Earth Song may be remembered for their inner musical qualities, yet many of us immediately think of the overwhelming clips that contributed a lot to their commercial success. But to be honest, we thought that was a lost tradition. We were wrong.

With his 6-minute shocking music video, Tom Connan addresses anti-Semitism, homophobia, terrorism, Islamophobia and environmental destruction in his own way. The sound track is not a cheesy pop tune but rather some brutal electronic music, and this was clearly made on purpose. The young edgy singer doesn’t want to inform us, he wants to strike our minds and maybe traumatize us. Because that’s what happens when you see the nerve-racking face of Hitler laughing. It reminds us of Hannah Arendt’s reflections on the “banality of evil”: even the worst dictator can laugh, which is even more terrifying… Besides, the whole video may be seen as a research about barbarism in all its forms: Nazism of course, but also racism, far-right extremism and fundamentalism. The destroyed city of Aleppo, Syria, which is showed at the very end of the video, presumably represents the epitome of what we could call modern barbarity.

This kind of work can never be taken for what it is. Some people always need to create a scandal where no scandal exists, because, no matter what we say, those are still burning issues. As the French newspaper Mediapart states, Tom Connan’s video was first removed from YouTube due to hate comments and then reuploaded a few hours later. At least this is not surprising. Indeed, the artist is accustomed to controversy since his debut music video, depicting characters wearing provocative outfits, was released in December 2016. A side-effect, or the price of success?

A deeper investigation brings, besides, some very interesting information. Back in 2016, the same Tom Connan published a satirical novel based on what seems to be his personal experience at the top European business school HEC Paris, as several French media reported –including L’Obs, Public Sénat, RFI and France Culture. While we were not able to review every of them –because of translation issues –one English-written article, published on the blog FranceInLondon, was quite enlightening. As journalist Manon Variol said, the book’s main character “is tired of capitalism and the superficiality of his school, in which money is the most important thing. The students are brainwashed to show how great it is to study and live in a prestigious university. […] You have two choices: whether you choose allegiance and shut up about what happens in there, or you do not accept it and claim there is a problem. I do not bite the hand that fed me, but I chose opposition.”

Even if we don’t know whether the main character depicts Connan’s true experience or not, we can’t help but think this is a part of a whole artistic gesture bringing together entertainment and ideology.