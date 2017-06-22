If “Risky Business” is about a loss of innocence (sexual or otherwise) among a group of college-bound teenagers, then Tom Cruise apparently went full-tilt method behind the scenes, according to an excerpt from a new memoir by co-star Curtis Armstrong.

He wasn’t sending the cast condoms or a live rat (for the last time, Jared Leto needs to chill). But despite his reputation as a straitlaced, Bible-reading and generally upstanding guy on set, Cruise was allegedly engaging in some extracurricular activities with a host of young women.

Armstrong, who plays Cruise’s character’s poker buddy, Miles Dalby, kept detailed notes about his experience working with the rising star while filming the comedy during the summer of 1982.

Apparently, one night Cruise declined to go out drinking with Armstrong and other co-stars in order to prepare for the next day and bone up on the Bible. Armstrong describes the actor as a self-identified born-again Christian who “made straight arrows look like corkscrews.” That is, until he discovered what Cruise was actually up to during his nights alone.

“Returning late one night, I found three or four young girls — late teens, I suspect — lined up in the hall outside of Tom’s room,” Armstrong writes in his memoir, Revenge of the Nerd. “I remember thinking, ‘Tom’s going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading.’ So I asked them, with all the stern gravitas of my 28 years, if there was something I could do to help them.”

“They just stared at me, and at that moment, Tom’s door opened and another girl came out, adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in line slipped into Tom’s room,” he continued. “This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and blow jobs. I went to bed alone that night thinking it served me right for not being religious.”

Instead of the “Risky Business” reboot Hollywood is sure to screw up any day now, let’s just adapt this memoir for the screen right now, because nothing in the film could ever be, well, so risky.

To read the full excerpt from Armstrong’s memoir, head over to The Hollywood Reporter.