Tom Daley And Dustin Lance Black Have A Great Reason For Sharing Wedding Video

It was a scene straight from a storybook when British Olympic diver Tom Daley and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black married at England’s Bovey Castle on Dartmoor this spring.

Daley, 23, hopes to encourage support for LGBTQ rights by sharing a heartfelt video featuring footage from his May 6 wedding. The five-minute clip, which can be viewed above, showcases the couple’s stylish, sophisticated ceremony. Both of the men also open up about their relationship in short testimonials.

“When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly I was in trouble. I knew I’d met my match,” Black, 43, says. “It just seems that he and I have been able to overcome every single challenge ― distance, time apart ― and it just brings us closer and closer and closer together.”

Calling his husband “sensitive, courageous, committed, dedicated, hard-working,” Daley adds, “He makes me feel safe. When I’m with him, I feel like I can take on the world.”

Though Daley is vague on specifics, he said that any revenue generated by the video, which was uploaded to his official YouTube channel Sunday, will be donated to the LGBT+ Switchboard and the It Gets Better Project. “We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us,” he explained.

Currently on their honeymoon, the newlyweds found time to hang with Bill and Hillary Clinton this week. On Monday, Daley posted two snapshots of him and Black chatting with the Clintons in New York on Instagram and Facebook.

Congrats again, guys ― it’s so wonderful to see you both living your best lives!