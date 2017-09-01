Choose Your Own Romantic Destiny In Tom Goss' Interactive Music Video

Singer-songwriter Tom Goss hopes to break fresh ground with the video for his latest single, “Click,” by allowing fans to be the “master” of their own virtual romance.

The “Click” video, which debuted Thursday, boasts a “choose-your-own-adventure”-type narrative that aims to transcend stereotypes about sexuality through 12 unique storylines and 53 different scenes. In the video, which can be found above, viewers are “transported” to a Hollywood pool party where they are introduced to individual groups of revelers: the “Hallway Hooligans,” the “Bar Flies,” the “Water Babes” and the “Dancing Dolls.”

From there, they can zoom in on the partygoer, male or female, of their choice, and can opt to flirt, go on a first date, head to the altar or simply “get dirty” ― all with a single click. Musically, the options vary, too ― depending on which path you click, listeners will hear a rap by one of three different guest artists: Kahmone Kut, Sweeny Jo or “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran Manila Luzon.

Goss, who originally hails from Wisconsin, told HuffPost he and director Michael Serrato opted for the multi-narrative approach in an effort to make the clip “accessible to any viewer” regardless of their gender and sexuality.

“The thing I love about ‘Click’ is that the narrative is as clean or as messy as you want it to be,” the 36-year-old, who is openly gay, said. “In fact, we tempt the viewer over and over again to move sideways or even backwards.” Such an approach, he added, felt more like real life. “We constantly are making decisions that move us forward, take us backwards or simply leave us in the same place,” he noted.

Goss is perhaps best known for his 2016 cover of “Son of a Preacher Man.” His music video reimagined the Dusty Springfield classic as a love story between two gay teens, one of whom happens to be the son of an evangelical preacher.

“Son of a Preacher Man” quickly became a viral sensation, and has since racked up over 2 million views on YouTube. Its followup, “More Than Temporary,” was featured on Goss’s 2016 album, “What Doesn’t Break,” and also spawned a queer-inclusive video that was received enthusiastically by fans.

Citing Dave Matthews, David Gray and Seal as artistic influences, Goss said he “absolutely” feels a responsibly to tackle LGBTQ themes in his music, and “Click” is no exception. The song and video, he explained, are “about transcending stereotypes and breaking out of the traditional mold.”

“I’m always interested in pushing the envelope,” he said.