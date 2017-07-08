Jillian Dale, Contributor Film Critic, Film Producer

Tom Hanks and John Mayer in California Typewriter - In Theaters August 18, 2017

07/08/2017 10:43 am ET
Photo courtesy of Gravitas Ventures
California Typewriter starring Tom Hanks, John Mayer, and Sam Shepard

CALIFORNIA TYPEWRITER launches us into the bittersweet moment when a beloved technology, the typewriter, faces extinction. Delivering a thought-provoking view on the changing dynamic between humans and machines, director and three-time Grammy Award® winner and nominee Doug Nichol explores the mythology attached to the classic typewriter, as cultural historians, collectors and various celebrity obsessives, including Tom Hanks, John Mayer, David McCullough, and Sam Shepard, celebrate the typewriter both as object and means of summoning the creative spirit. The film culminates in the movingly documented struggle of California Typewriter, one of the last standing repair shops in America dedicated to keeping the aging machines clicking.

IN THEATERS on AUGUST 18

         STARRING: Tom Hanks, John Mayer, David McCullough, Sam Shepard, Mason Williams, Ken Alexander, Martin Howard, Jeremy Mayer, Herbert Permillion III

DIRECTED BY: Doug Nichol

CALIFORNIA TYPEWRITER FILM OFFICIAL WEBSITE

