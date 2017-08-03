WEIRD NEWS
08/03/2017 08:44 am ET

The Top Life Lessons People Have Learned From Tom Hanks Movies

"Approach life like it's a box of chocolates."

By Lee Moran

Tom Hanks’ movies are proving a big inspiration on Twitter.

On Wednesday, tweeters used the hashtag #TomHanksToldMeTo to share the best bits of advice they’ve garnered from watching his films.

Forrest Gump” had taught them about turning to ice cream during tough times, they revealed, while the “Cast Away” volleyball Mr. Wilson highlighted the importance of having a “good listener” friend.

And of course someone mentioned approaching life as if it’s “a box of chocolates.”

Here’s some of the best life lessons Twitter users have learned from Hanks’ movies:

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Tom Hanks Career Hits
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Tom Hanks Forrest Gump Big Toy Story 3
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
The Top Life Lessons People Have Learned From Tom Hanks Movies

CONVERSATIONS