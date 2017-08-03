The Top Life Lessons People Have Learned From Tom Hanks Movies

Tom Hanks’ movies are proving a big inspiration on Twitter.
On Wednesday, tweeters used the hashtag #TomHanksToldMeTo to share the best bits of advice they’ve garnered from watching his films.
“Forrest Gump” had taught them about turning to ice cream during tough times, they revealed, while the “Cast Away” volleyball Mr. Wilson highlighted the importance of having a “good listener” friend.
And of course someone mentioned approaching life as if it’s “a box of chocolates.”
Here’s some of the best life lessons Twitter users have learned from Hanks’ movies:
