The Top Life Lessons People Have Learned From Tom Hanks Movies

Tom Hanks’ movies are proving a big inspiration on Twitter.

On Wednesday, tweeters used the hashtag #TomHanksToldMeTo to share the best bits of advice they’ve garnered from watching his films.

“Forrest Gump” had taught them about turning to ice cream during tough times, they revealed, while the “Cast Away” volleyball Mr. Wilson highlighted the importance of having a “good listener” friend.

And of course someone mentioned approaching life as if it’s “a box of chocolates.”

Here’s some of the best life lessons Twitter users have learned from Hanks’ movies:

#TomHanksToldMeTo find a friend who is a good listener. pic.twitter.com/iZGsqVBpVx — Buck In Ears (@BuckInEars) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo Watch The Burbs again. Underrated movie. — Joe Raymond (@bennietheblade) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo that you can be who you want to be 🙏🏼💕 pic.twitter.com/UHl6NxRleb — cazen (@psychoetp) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo dribble my basketball gently and humanely- after all, Wilson is a person, too. — BobbleHeadLives (@2DeCee) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo approach life like it's a box of chocolates... — II™ Feb 5th infamy (@Ball2muzik) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo have manners when I am a guest in someone's house. pic.twitter.com/V9WXp5EhNw — Jordan Jones (@JordanJones10X) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo not give up and always keep running! pic.twitter.com/iYpIi819sD — Elite Body Squad (@elitebodysquad) August 3, 2017

I'm not a smart man but I know what love is ❤️️#TomHanksToldMeTo — la lara (@llaramail) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo apologize if you are rude at a party pic.twitter.com/RMTMgReJGc — ⚔ Aaron Griegelis ⚔ (@agriegelis1975) August 3, 2017

#TomHanksToldMeTo hop on the Polar Express and Do That Thing You Do — Alison Fish (@AlisonFish2) August 3, 2017

Talk to Wilson. He was the smart one. #TomHanksToldMeTo — Mike b (@Putterhead54) August 3, 2017