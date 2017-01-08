At the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Tom Hiddleston won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television ― we don’t write the award names ― for his work on “The Night Manager.”

During his speech, Hiddleston told a story that started off well enough, with Hiddleston bringing up a recent trip he made to South Sudan with the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“It’s a terrible situation happening for children [in South Sudan]. ‘The Night Manager’ is about arms dealing, and there are far too many arms going into South Sudan,” he said.

All good so far. Talking about South Sudan is important. Then, he started into what seemed like it would be an illuminating anecdote.

.@twhiddleston wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2hDCKNXVNN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

“One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen, where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a ‘dirty beer” in humanitarian language,” he said. “They were a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors and nurses. And they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched ‘The Night Manager.’”

At that exact moment, right after Hiddleston said “binge-watched,” Vince Vaughn, Christian Slater and Naomie Harris together made three of the greatest faces ever seen.

The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017

Hiddleston continued, “And the idea that I could provide ― or that we could provide ― some relief and entertainment for the people who worked for UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières and the World Food Program, who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud.”

Suffice it to say, this was not the sort of South Sudan awards show speech that people expected when Hiddleston first opened his mouth. They expected a speech about South Sudan, not about how much people in South Sudan liked “The Night Manager.”

Hence, well, all of this:

Christian Slater's face listening to Tom Hiddleston's "people in South Sudan love me" speech should be on US currency. pic.twitter.com/8HbZScXbH2 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2017

“SOMEONE GIF CHRISTIAN SLATER’S “HUH” FACE WHEN TOM HIDDLESTON SAID MEDECIN SANS FRONTIERES BINGE-WATCHED THE NIGHT MANAGER” - @jawnita — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) January 9, 2017

The perfect facial summation of what Tom Hiddleston just did. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JZcfIthpN8 — Travon Free (@Travon) January 9, 2017

I know for a fact the children of South Sudan prefer DIFFICULT PEOPLE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

TOM HIDDLESTON: Listen to my speech about Sudan

AUDIENCE: Okay

HIDDLESTON: …and how it proves my TV show was good.

AUDIENCE: Oh no. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 9, 2017

That was a long story Tom Hiddleston told to pay himself a compliment. #GoldenGlobes — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) January 9, 2017

Could Viola end this speech by turning to Tom Hiddleston and just, like, staring him down — Vulture (@vulture) January 9, 2017

Thank you to Tom Hiddleston and all actors who dare to perform in projects that are shown in some of the most dangerous parts of he world. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) January 9, 2017