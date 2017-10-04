Tom Petty: American Icon

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

It’s hard to properly put into words how people feel when a cultural icon passes away, but in a sense, that shows just how much his legacy means.

The latest icon to pass away was Tom Petty, one of America’s all-time great rock artists and a man whose songs have been a part of mainstream American culture since the 70’s.

Petty was one of those artists whose songs you knew, even if you didn’t realize it. In fact, after his passing, a friend of mine pointed out several of his songs and I said I didn’t know any of them. Then he played clips of those songs, and it turned out I did.

I’ll admit I wasn’t a big fan of Petty’s music. Not that I don’t think he was talented – certainly, he was. Just that I never sat down and seriously listened to it, so I wasn’t familiar with his songs beyond the big radio hits, which I did enjoy.

But I have spoken to so many people over the last few days who not only lamented the loss of Petty, but also had stories. So many stories.

One friend told me the first concert he ever went to as a high school student was Tom Petty and that he had saved all year to buy the ticket. Another recalled waiting in line at midnight at Tower Records to buy one of Petty’s albums that was new at the time. Another recalled the first date he ever had with his wife in which they went to dinner and discussed music wherein they discovered they both loved Tom Petty.

I also heard a lot about how Tom Petty was all about the music. In other words, if you went to see his concerts, there weren’t long political speeches, or a lot of fancy pyrotechnics. Petty let his music speak for itself.

And maybe that’s why so many people knew his songs and didn’t even realize it. Maybe that’s why we didn’t see a lot written over the years about his personal life. Maybe Petty was just a guy who let people judge him largely on the merits of his art, which is kind of refreshing in today’s day and age.