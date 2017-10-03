TOM PETTY: I HAD TO DO IT AND [MUSIC] BECAME MY WHOLE LIFE

Today, we say farewell to a legend: Tom Petty. I feel honored to have had him on my PBS program back in 2010 when he re-teamed with is band, the Heartbreakers, for their album “Mojo.”

During our conversation, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer talked about his love for music and what kept the band together over the years. #RIPTOMPETTY

For the full rebroadcast of my conversation with Tom Petty tonight, check PBS for your local TV listings or visit us online at www.pbs.org/tavis.