Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital After Being Found Unconscious (UPDATE)

UPDATE: 4:01 p.m. ET ― CBS News confirmed from the Los Angeles Police Department that legendary musician Tom Petty is dead at 66.

NEW: Rocker Tom Petty is dead at 66, Los Angeles Police Department confirms to @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/1YW9BODzFF — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 2, 2017

PREVIOUSLY:

Legendary rocker Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Petty was found unconscious in his home. The singer was reportedly not breathing and in “full cardiac arrest.”

Petty, 66, is known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The singer’s condition was said to be critical when he was found. EMTs were reportedly able to obtain a pulse. Petty was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

Petty’s reps did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The singer recently wrapped his 40th anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers at the Hollywood Bowl.