Tom Petty Talking Dylan, Studio Strategies and Guitar Gunslingers in Southern Bars

Tom Petty wasn’t on the playing field every day during his 40-year rock ‘n’ roll career. It just felt that way.

Petty, who died Monday night in a Santa Monica hospital following cardiac arrest, wasn’t the guy who was going to hit 60 home runs or win 25 games. He was the one who would always hit 35 or 40, who would win 18-20, and more important, he did it every season.

Youtube Tom Petty.

You could rely on him. You knew he was there. He was a constant, reliable for four decades in a business where five guys are considered a veteran band if they stay together for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

He’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, of course. He sold millions of records and tracks like “Free Falling,” “American Girl” and “Won’t Back Down” long ago became anchors for classic rock radio.

Beyond that, Tom Petty had an even more impressive stamp of authenticity. Bob Dylan liked him. Wrote songs with him. Invited him to join his shows on the road. Played in a band with him.

That said Petty loved the music, immersed himself in the music, knew where it came from, never stopped appreciating its value and importance.

That was all true, and in a happy confluence of art and success, it paid off. That love, that understanding and that appreciation were how he kept doing it almost literally until the day he died. He was playing shows last week.

In an interview more than 30 years ago, April of 1987, Petty talked about how his years playing in clubs, bars and random dives around his native Florida had taught him music and how to play it.

He met Elvis Presley in the summer of 1961, when he was 10 and his uncle was working on Elvis’s Follow That Dream movie. That locked up rock ‘n’ roll as his career goal, Petty said, and when he saw the Beatles and heard the Rolling Stones, that gave him the path to get there. Find some pals, form a band. Self-sufficient.

He started the Epics in high school. They evolved into Mudcrutch, and he left school to pursue music full-time, give or take the day jobs that paid for food and rent.

“Playing Southern bars immersed you in the roots of the music,” he said. “Ninety percent of the music of the ‘50s came out of the South.”

The bars didn’t pay much and you had to dodge the occasional flying beer bottle, but “you learned how to play,” Petty said. “If you were in a band, you learned to play together.

“There’s a gunslinger mentality in the South. If you pick up a guitar, you better be able to play it.”

Those scuffling days are not unlike the ones the Beatles and Stones logged in the sweaty clubs of Britain and Germany, or Elvis logged in the roadside taverns of Tennessee, or Bruce Springsteen racked up at the Jersey shore.

They’re not as glamorous while they’re happening as they are after you’ve made it, but Petty argued that they were the difference between having a hit and having a career.

He pointed to the L.A. music scene of the ‘70s and ‘80s, which yielded a lot of artists and not much durability.

“The club scene in L.A. isn’t very good,” he said. “In the South, it’s not real formal. You can walk in and hear a band play. In L.A., if you can tune up and play, you get a record contract. You never learn to play.

“I remember saying to the guys, ‘We should have come out here 10 years ago. We’d have made a f---ing fortune.’ ”

He laughed. Good line, just maybe not true.

“It’s not good if you haven’t learned how to play,” he said. “A lot of these bands hadn’t even had time to play gigs. If you can’t do that, you won’t last.”

If you do learn and you can sustain, then you start to fine-tune.

In his case, he said, he and his band, the Heartbreakers, gradually learned “not to overwork things. We like to record the way you’d play a gig. Do some songs, take a break, do some more.”

They had just finished the Let Me Up album at the time of this interview, and he explained that it pretty much all happened in the studio.

Bob Dylan with Tom Petty (left) and the Heartbreakers.

“We had booked the studio time for Dylan,” he said. “But he wasn’t ready, so we decided to use it. We went in with two songs and by time we finished we had about 30. We were considering a double album.

“One night we might play something as a country song, the next night as heavy metal. We tried a million things. It was the most fun I’ve had in a studio.

“We never worked songs out before we played them. When a song like ‘Runaway Train’ worked as soon as we played it, we were careful not to run it into the ground.”

Probably not by coincidence, Petty and the band took the same approach when they backed Dylan – except of course that happened live on stage in front of thousands of people.

“Bob is the great experimenter,” he said, “and he has such an incredible repertoire of songs. Sea chanties. Ernest Tubb. A lot of what we played, we learned at soundcheck. There were times when you’d look out at the 65,000 people in the audience and not know what song was coming next. Bob didn’t know, either.

“It gives you a whole new attitude, and it was a tremendous experience. I was bored with predictable concerts. This was like a bomb went off.

“One night in Japan Bob decided to do an Ink Spots song, ‘We Three.’ So there was the band all huddled around the mic near Bob, trying to get the chords.”

When Petty wrote “Jammin’ Me” with Dylan, he said, “It came quickly. We’d call lines back and forth. It was probably eight or nine verses. I wrote it to a little riff and he had a better chord pattern. It came out pretty good.”

A year later Petty would join Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne in the Traveling Wilburys, and that’s the sort of career moment people notice. As they should.

He went into the Rock Hall in 2002. He got his own channel on SiriusXM radio. He was there for a lot of the landmarks on the rock ‘n’ roll trail: the “No Nukes” concert, 9/11 benefits, the 1992 Dylan “Bobfest” in Madison Square Garden.

What mostly stood out was how Petty created his own music for so long and so well. He isn’t the only one who did that, but it’s still just flat-out impressive, like a cool 1960s muscle car that kept going and never broke down.