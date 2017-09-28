Tom Price Says He'll Pay Taxpayers Back For Using Private Jets. But Just For His Seat.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he will reimburse the government for the cost associated with all his chartered flights and take no more of them while on the job.

“Today, I will write a personal check to the U.S. Treasury for the expenses of my travel on private charter planes. The taxpayers won’t pay a dime for my seat on those planes,” Price said in a statement on Thursday, in response to controversy over reports published in recent weeks about his lavish travels.

By referring to costs associated with “my travel” and “my seat,” however, Price suggested he may not reimburse taxpayers for the total cost of all the flights, which includes charges for fuel, taxes and additional fees.

NEW: Senior HHS source says that HHS secretary Tom Price will specifically pay $51,887.31 over useage of a private plane. — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) September 28, 2017

According to a series of reports by Politico, Price has taken at least two dozen trips on private planes since May, costing taxpayers more than $400,000. Those trips are now under investigation by the HHS inspector general.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is “not happy” about Price’s travel, and is looking into the controversy. The president also left open the possibility of firing Price, telling reporters “we’ll see” whether he remains at HHS.

Asked about the president’s comments at an event promoting flu vaccinations on Thursday, Price said he believed “we’ve still got the confidence of the president.”

In his statement on reimbursing the government for his flights, Price also said he regretted the way in which he had misused taxpayer dollars.