Tomato Pie: The One Dish Every Southerner Will Serve on Labor Day

Tomato pie indicates the official beginning and end of summer (but just like white pants and Rosé wine, some people partake of the pie before and after the official ‘season’). Juicy, ripe tomatoes, slathered in real mayonnaise (preferably Duke’s, a southern staple, or Hellmann’s, a good stand-in), covered in shredded cheese and baked in a pie shell. Oh, dear God: The delicious synergy of this dish is almost unbearable. I’ve actually wept upon tasting a particularly well prepared tomato pie.

Serve simply on a buffet table alongside a leafy, green salad, potato salad and grilled protein. I promise, the tomato pie will be the first thing to go.

One round pie dough (homemade if you can manage, or store-bought)

2 cups dried beans or rice (for baking pie dough)

1 1/2 pounds ripe tomatoes

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1 cup mayo (yes, an entire cup. This is a southern recipe and worth every gram of fat)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (mild, sharp or extra sharp— your choice)

1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 cup thinly sliced sweet onions

1) Pre-heat oven to 400º. Lay pie dough into an un-greased deep dish pie pan and dock the interior (prick all over with a fork). Lay a piece of parchment paper over the dough and pour in 2 cups dried beans or rice. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from the oven, take off parchment and discard beans or rice, or save them for this same purpose again.

2) While pie crust is baking: Cut tomatoes in half around their equator and gently squeeze out seeds. Slice tomatoes into 1/2” slices. Lay slices on a baking tray lined with paper towels, sprinkle evenly with the 1 teaspoon salt and allow the salt to extract excess juices from tomatoes for 10-15 minutes.

3) Mix together mayonnaise, cheddar cheese and pepper, set aside.