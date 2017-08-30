Tomi Lahren Signs On As Fox News Contributor

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has just inked a deal as a contributor for Fox News, according to a statement from the network.
“Lahren will have a signature role on an FNC digital product currently in development and will also offer political commentary to the network’s opinion programming, primarily Hannity,” the statement reads.
Prior to the announcement, Lahren tweeted a happy missive on Wednesday morning saying “Today is a good day.” After Fox News released its statement, she revealed that her first appearance as a contributor would be on Wednesday evening.
Previously, the 25-year-old held a communications role at the Great America Alliance, an offshoot of one of the largest pro-Trump super PACs, where she helped “expand grassroots support of the President’s policies across the country,” the group said.
Lahren took that job after she was suspended from her hosting duties at Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze after calling anti-abortion conservatives “hypocrites.”
