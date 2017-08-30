Tomi Lahren Signs On As Fox News Contributor

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has just inked a deal as a contributor for Fox News, according to a statement from the network.

“Lahren will have a signature role on an FNC digital product currently in development and will also offer political commentary to the network’s opinion programming, primarily Hannity,” the statement reads.

Inbox: Tomi Lahren joins Fox News as a contributor pic.twitter.com/ia5KyFSRim — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) August 30, 2017

Prior to the announcement, Lahren tweeted a happy missive on Wednesday morning saying “Today is a good day.” After Fox News released its statement, she revealed that her first appearance as a contributor would be on Wednesday evening.

Previously, the 25-year-old held a communications role at the Great America Alliance, an offshoot of one of the largest pro-Trump super PACs, where she helped “expand grassroots support of the President’s policies across the country,” the group said.