WHOOPS! Tomi Lahren Accidentally Reveals The Truth About Fox News

. @TomiLahren : "How about when the mainstream media stops covering Russia day in and day out, maybe we can drop the Hillary email scandal." pic.twitter.com/OwfYWfuhDD

Tomi Lahren’s tenure as a Fox News contributor isn’t exactly off to a stellar start.

On Wednesday night, she pretty much came right out and admitted that the network’s relentless coverage of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server is a response to the rest of the media’s coverage of the Donald Trump campaign’s Russia scandal.

“How about we make a deal. How about when the mainstream media stops covering Russia day in and day out, maybe we can drop the Hillary email scandal,” she offered on Sean Hannity’s show. “But until then, I think I’m going to stay on it.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed on social media:

tfw you accidentally admit the your employer is fake news on your first day at work https://t.co/bttj4ECXvH — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 31, 2017

y'all have been beating the hillary email drums since before Russia was even a thing, but ok. — koush (@koush) August 31, 2017

"If you guys stopped talking about this very relevant, still developing story, then we'll stop beating the dead horse. GAW!" — Christian Long (@cuneform) August 31, 2017

One pertains to the president of the US and his administration & the other involves someone who holds no office and is not running. So dumb. — Casey (@mskifyanasty) August 31, 2017

So, you're admitting that your coverage of the nothing burger Clinton email story is just because everyone else is covering #TrumpRussia. — Michael from the StL (@MichaelTheRed) August 31, 2017

A) You ARE mainstream media

B) Hillary is a private citizen, not president, so Trump/Russia is more important

C) This is a tu quoque fallacy — Michael J. Steudeman (@mjsteudeman) August 31, 2017

Dude, dude. Trump is POTUS. Makes no sense to obsess over Clinton. Also, broadcast journalists don't say "crap". Fake some professionalism. — Andrew Hodge 🇺🇸❄️ (@andruhodge) August 31, 2017