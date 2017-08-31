WHOOPS! Tomi Lahren Accidentally Reveals The Truth About Fox News

.@TomiLahren: "How about when the mainstream media stops covering Russia day in and day out, maybe we can drop the Hillary email scandal." pic.twitter.com/OwfYWfuhDD— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2017
Tomi Lahren’s tenure as a Fox News contributor isn’t exactly off to a stellar start.
On Wednesday night, she pretty much came right out and admitted that the network’s relentless coverage of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server is a response to the rest of the media’s coverage of the Donald Trump campaign’s Russia scandal.
“How about we make a deal. How about when the mainstream media stops covering Russia day in and day out, maybe we can drop the Hillary email scandal,” she offered on Sean Hannity’s show. “But until then, I think I’m going to stay on it.”
The comment didn’t go unnoticed on social media:
