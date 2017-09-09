Tomi Lahren Is Running Out Of Windows To Break In Her Glasshouse

Maybe check over the family tree before celebrating the end of DACA.

How does the saying go again? Something along the lines of ‘people in glass houses should consider checking ancestry.com before throwing glacier sized stones’. Well it turns out that message is all but lost on newly appointed Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren, aka Tomato Lobotomy, aka Tami Lasagna aka Tomtom Linguini aka Tailspin Lymph-node, as she recently continued in her pursuit towards a fully ventilated, windowless household. As expected, Tammi was quick to drop the hammer on immigrants after Trump decided to ruin the lives of 800k DACA beneficiaries, tweeting out,

And as expected when it comes to Tomi’s extreme take on political issues, like a Kim K marriage, they don’t age well. In a recent article by Rawstory, they revealed via the findings of Jennifer Mendelsohn, that the great-great-grandfather of Tomi Lahren, Constantine Dietrich, was actually tried before a grand jury in Bismarck, ND for the crimes of forgery of a naturalization document and “willfully, unlawfully and knowingly” giving a false affidavit in conjunction with his naturalization proceedings.

Moving forward, Mendelsohn’s essay cited that Tomi’s great g-pa immigrated to the United States at the age of 18- meaning he made the choice to migrate to the states- meaning he was responsible for the decision, unlike the DACA DREAMers Tomi believes should face the stiff arm of the law for a decision that was made for them. Dietrich went before a North Dakota grand jury in May of 1917 for violations of the Naturalization Act of 1906. The grand jurors accused him of swearing falsely to the date of his declaration, and of altering the original papers. But of course, seeing as how it’s 90 years in the future and we are tested with the inner question of - do I really need my ears- when listening to Tomi- her great grandfather was acquitted of the charges and granted permission to stay. Leaving us with the great pleasure of hearing how BLM are the new KKK.

But this example just adds to her lengthy resume of hypocrisy. This is not the first time Toni has set herself up to fall for everyone's amusement, especially mine. She has a habit of firmly criticizing policies that she in fact benefits from herself. Like when she screams about her hatred of Obamacare, but then mooches off the benefits. When she screamed pro-life slogans and rhetoric to satisfy the wet dreams of her 70-year-old white male fan base, to then backtrack claiming she’s actually pro-choice. When she described the mainstream media as a vast wasteland, before realizing that shooting videos out of her car was not particularly profitable, so she takes a job at mainstream media outlet Fox News. And finally, she claims that DREAMers should be told BYE, all while the only reason we're subjected to this ear-bleeding guff is because 90 years ago some fellow white residents of North Dakota showed empathy towards her great grandfather, even though he broke the law to gain citizenship.

But here's the thing, amidst my laughs, and believe me there were a lot of laughs, I had to compose myself and rise above it- kind of. Because if we were to respond by telling Tami she should retreat back to Russia, we would just be guilty of the same thing she’s doing. So instead, we can look at this example, laugh, and then try to use her hypocrisy to shine light on the fact that America was founded upon the principles of inclusivity and diversity, and that is why even hate-spewers like Tammi, have the opportunity to pursue her DREAMs.