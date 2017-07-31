Tomi Lahren Trashes Obamacare, Then Admits She Actually Benefits From It

Tomi Lahren says the Affordable Care Act is a disaster that’s in a death spiral, but that hasn’t stopped her from benefitting from it.

During an interview with comedian Chelsea Handler at Politicon, the controversial 24-year-old conservative commentator trashed Obamacare for 10 minutes before admitting to the crowd that she was, in fact, still on her parents’ health insurance plan.

“Okay, so do you have a health care plan or no?” Handler asked.

“Well, luckily I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’,” Lahren said.

The irony was not lost on the audience, which promptly started to boo, laugh and chant, “Thanks, Obama!”

Tomi: *spends 10 mins arguing against Obamacare*

Tomi: Well actually I'm 24 so I'm still on my parents' healthcare https://t.co/44Nz9TTfGm — Jessica (@deyafternoon) July 30, 2017

“Stop, stop. She’s being honest,” Handler said in Lahren’s defense.

Lahren said that there were supporters of President Donald Trump who believed in some aspects of Obamacare.

“Like what?” Handler asked.

“Staying on your parents’ health insurance,” Lahren said to more laughs.