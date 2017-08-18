Tommy West's 75th, Conversations With Henry Gross And Jim Dawson, Plus Michael Colton And Garret Owen Premieres

HAPPY 75TH BIRTHDAY, TOMMY WEST!

As producers and songwriters, Terry Cashman and Tommy West were affiliated with artists such as Mary Travers (Peter, Paul & Mary), two comebacks by teen idol Dion DiMucci, Bleecker Street hero Jim Dawson, and most famously, Jim Croce. Their songs were recorded by many acts including TV’s Partridge Family, and their Lifesong label broke artists like Rolling Stone’s 1975 Artist of the Year, Crack The Sky, Henry Gross, a hugely popular college-focused Spider-Man album, and country music’s Gail Davies. As recording artists, they were part of Cashman, Pistilli & West, The Buchanan Brothers, Morning Mist, Central Park West, CPW and their most successful configuration, Cashman & West, the latter scoring the memorable, socially-conscious hit medley, “American City Suite.”

Tommy West eventually became a solo producer, overseeing not only the Davies project but every hit by country artist Ed Bruce, who also starred in the TV series Maverick with James Garner. He also created the MTM record label (owned by Mary Tyler Moore) that was based in Nashville, its contributions to the genre being Judy Rodman, Girls Next Door, SKO, and the late Holly Dunn. Perhaps his favorite career highlight was producing his favorite vocalist, Anne Murray, who sold millions of records through their creative collaborations. For full disclosure, Tommy also was my mentor and record producer, responsible for starting my over 40-year career in the music business. So cheers to him, his amazing ears, and all his contributions to the pop, singer-songwriter, and country fields. May his next 75 years be as fruitful and fulfilling.

A Conversation with Henry Gross

Mike Ragogna: Why is it that whenever the name “Henry Gross” comes up, not only does everybody remember "Shannon," but the say, "That's my favorite record ever!" What happened with that single? Why so much love?

Henry Gross: Because given the realities of society today, people have come, at last, to the realization that dogs are better, smarter, more wonderful, and to be loved and missed more than a whole lot of people.

MR: [laughs] So I mostly concur with this thesis. Please, Henry, continue.

HG: Well, most dogs are perfect; most people are flawed. The relationships that people have with their best friends—whether they be cats, dogs, parakeets, rabbits, horses or whatever—are often very underrated.

MR: But everybody loved “Shanon”!

HG: Not so, some people hated the song.

MR: Really?

HG: Absolutely. You can't please everybody. Songwriting’s not like baseball. Baseball's fair. Even if you murdered ten people, some team’ll hire you for fifty million a year because you can hit the ball four hundred and fifty feet. With music, you make the most beautiful song and somebody’s bound to say, "I hate it." And they’re right! They hate it.

MR: But seriously, in my whole life, I’ve never heard anyone say they hated "Shannon.” Come on, they never did that.

HG: Oh, they did! It's on many lists of the worst songs of all time, but it doesn’t bother me because every time they try to belittle it by putting it on lists of songs about death, like Mark Dinning's "Teen Angel," which is one of my favorite records, or Elvis’ heartbreaker,”Old Shep,” I’m always honored to be in such great company. Then there are the people who’ll never admit to liking “Shannon” even if they do. For instance, most metal heads! Some people think it was just plain corny. Well, for them it was but I still get dozens of letters, emails, messages on Facebook and YouTube every week from people telling me how much they love it. There are countless You Tube videos of the song, other people performing it, even one of me singing it at a friend’s wedding! Millions of hits and thousands of comments- nearly all positive though a lot of people write, "I didn't get it when I heard it, but man, I get it now.” Life has taken a chunk of fur out of the backs of all of us. I think it means more to me now than it did when I wrote it, because as I’ve said before, I didn't really write it. I just wrote it down. It came to me in a dream, I wrote it down and played it for my producer, Terry Cashman, who just said, "Wow." I saw his eyebrows go up. We both knew it was something special, and then Tommy [West], of course, realized that and when we cut the record we took the time to get it right.

MR: And it was a huge hit. You basically funded a label with that song.

HG: Well, you know, that's old business. Happy seventy-fifth birthday, Tommy. We love you!

MR: Yup, happy birthday Tommy! And looking back, what a time that was.

HG: We were all crazy kids and now we're old folks but we've always loved each other no matter how much we agreed, disagreed or laughed and fought.

MR: Before we leave "Shannon," you said it came to you; but did it come to you about Brian Wilson's dog? Did it come to you about your dog?

HG: It's an old story, but what happened was I started doing a lot of shows with the Beach Boys which was a dream for me because I was one of the people that bought Pet Sounds the day after it came out. Actually, the day it came out I went down to a record store on Kings Highway in Brooklyn and bought a copy, which I still have, and my sister and I wore it out. We thought it was the greatest thing we'd ever heard, and back then, believe it or not, hardly anybody else did. It had "Wouldn't It Be Nice?" and "Sloop John B" on it, and "Caroline, No," which was a single for Brian. Despite that, it never really got the recognition it deserved because it was kind of over the heads of the age group that were their fans. But years later, as it turns out, many music critics and fans agree that it's maybe the greatest album ever made. McCartney would certainly tell you that Sgt. Pepper was famously an attempt to do something remotely close to Pet Sounds in pure musicality. As much as I love Sgt. Pepper, I don't think they did. Maybe if you included "Strawberry Fields" and "Penny Lane"... Like now, you'd re-think it, but the original record? Pet Sounds slaughtered it…. for me anyway!

MR: Your love of The Beach Boys is pretty evident, starting with your album Plug Me Into Something.

HG: Their influence is still apparent on some of my newer records. For Show Me The Stage, which was the first album I self produced, I wrote songs like “Hideaway," "If We Tie Our Ships Together,” “Showboat," and “What A Sound”. I love the Lettermen too, but Brian Wilson was the Lettermen on steroids. The Lettermen, of course, for people who don't know were a great group who, among others, did a song called "Graduation Day" that was written by a Capitol Records A&R guy that I was close to named Nat Sherman. Nat and his brother Joe also wrote the great Nat King Cole hit, “Ramblin’ Rose.” Nat was going to sign me to Capitol Records when he became ill. This was before I met Terry and Tommy. The rest, as they say, is history!

MR: You also included Carl Wilson on background vocals for “One More Tomorrow,” the opening track of the Plug Me Into Something LP.

HG: I became friends with Carl Wilson on the very first Beach Boys show I ever did. It was when they had that live album out with Blondie Chaplin and Rickie Fataar in the band.

MR: The Beach Boys In Concert. When did you first meet The Beach Boys?

HG: I think it was 1972 or 1973, I opened a show for them at The University of New Hampshire and just tore it up. As an aside, I just wrote something on my Facebook about Joe Cocker because it's the Woodstock anniversary and Joe was a marvelous person as well as a stellar performer. I was always impressed by the performers would come into my dressing room to say hi and hang out, which Joe always did. Well, Carl came into my dressing room right after my that first show and made me feel like we were old friends! Then he invited me into his dressing room. A minute later he was standing there with this big tuning fork yelling at everyone to shut up so he could tune all the guitars. I said, "What are you doing, man?" he said, "I'm tuning up." I used to do that for my band because I have a really good ear so I'd tune up everyone's guitars. I said, "Wait, come back to my dressing room," because I had one of the first strobe tuners. He saw the thing and it was like a scene from Tarzan, where the monkeys see the shiny pieces of metal from the plane that crashed and stare in amazement. He looked at this thing and went completely insane. He called all the guys into my dressing room to see this machine I had that tuned the guitar perfectly. Well, we tuned up all his guitars and, I swear to you, the next time we played, which was like two nights later, he had about three or four of them lined up on the table. We were lifelong pals after that for sure!

When I was in Los Angeles to do Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack hosting, Carl invited me to his house in Beverley Hills for lunch. He had a beautiful home right near the Beverley Hills Hotel. It was the nicest house I had ever been in. He was so wonderful, he had a great spread laid out, but I’ll never know what it tasted like because before I could get a bite, his two giant Husky dogs jumped up, knocked it down, and ate everything. He was so nice that he couldn't stop apologizing. I said, "Carl, don't worry about it. I have an Irish Setter at home named Shannon and I've seen this act many times." As soon as I said it, he got really quiet and in that California accent of his that I adored, he said, "You know Henry, I had a dog named Shannon, and she was hit by a car and killed only a month ago." That laid heavy on me, so when I got back to New York I was in my apartment sitting on the bed with my Shannon and it just kind of happened. I lived in a building that was almost all Latino and the right to party was sacred. They played loud music all night but when I wanted to rehearse my band, I could rehearse them in my apartment and nobody said a word! Writing songs could be challenging though because I would hear bass patterns coming through the ceiling night and day. You couldn't concentrate and you couldn't say anything. If I’d gone up to the next floor and asked them to turn it down, who knows what would've happened. I finally solved the problem when I got an Environments record called The Ultimate Seashore. I put it on and it made a white noise that covered the sounds from upstairs and with the sound of ocean waves rolling in the song seemed to write itself.

MR: Everybody, of course, assumed “Shannon” was about your dog, and over the years, I imagine everyone was asking you how your mom was recovering from the loss.

HG: Yeah, it's funny. At first most people thought it was about a little girl, which was beyond horrible to consider. But when word got around that it was about how Carl had lost his Shannon and how lucky I was to be sitting with mine the story packed an emotional wallop for people as the incident did for me. The song was atypical of what I was writing at that time for the “Plug Me Into Something” LP.—“Southern Band," "One More Tomorrow," "Traveling Time," "Tomorrow's Memory Lane”- all Rockers! . “Shannon” was actually written just before we mastered Plug Me Into Something, and I wanted to put it on that album where, of course, it would not have fit. Terry Cashman correctly said, “No, we're waiting for the next record for this." He was right, because it really wouldn't have fit and most likely would’ve been ignored. He was absolutely right!

MR: Your tenure on Herb Alpert’s LA-based A&M was pretty surprising considering your albums were very New York-centric. To that point, you became a bit of a staple on WNEW and your early singles were played on WPLJ.

HG: "Come On Say It" got played a lot in New York and "Skin King" was huge in the South. "Sweet Sassafras" as well. Half of [the yellow album] got a lot of airplay. "Simone" was a hit in a lot of markets. Rick Giles, a great Nashville songwriter, told me he played it with his cover band in DC! That was really sweet to hear! So much was going on back then. I have to force myself to go back though, because for a guy who helped create Sha Na Na, I'm not all that nostalgic. I kind of go with the John Lennon button "Be Here Now."

MR: Plug Me Into Something grass roots support was kind of a surprise, wasn't it? And internationally, I think Japan was the first country to re-issue that album on CD. Something turned the corner with that album...what was it? The quality of the songwriting was already there, so was it the studio sound?

HG: Maybe, but I think it was more that I was playing all these gigs with The Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Aerosmith, and Foghat—you name the band that was happening at that time and I worked with them. For a guy who was writing "Shannon," my music was always very varied because my influences were Buddy Holly, who went from "True Love Ways" to "That'll Be The Day," to Paul McCartney who went from "Helter Skelter" to "Yesterday." I always thought that was okay. But it turned out it was only okay if you're in The Beatles. I always thought it was a strength, not a weakness. Plug Me Into Something was an album that was specifically written--even the ballad “Only One”--to knock out a crowd in a coliseum or a hockey rink who didn't know who I was. The songs had to have immediate impact or I’d be ignored or worse! So I wrote "I'll Love Her," "One More Tomorrow," and "Southern Band,” songs that are up in your face from the downbeat. It was exactly the record I needed to make at that moment. The problem that I encountered with the Release album which followed it, which included "Shannon," was that though “Shannon” was the most successful song I've ever had as a writer, in it’s own way it held me back from crossing a certain line of popularity. As soon as I made Plug Me Into Something, people said, "Oh man, are you going to make another rock 'n' roll record?" and I thought, “Been there, done that!” I'm not going to re-join Sha Na Na, either. I did it, I enjoyed it, it was great, and every now and then, I go back to Memphis and play it cover to cover. But lots of times, I go back and I play one song from it, or none. You move on, and of course, I respect my audience and if they want to hear it, I play it. But like any artist, the best song you've got is the one you just wrote.

MR: I was surprised there were no huge hits on Plug Me Into Something. Maybe A&M didn't market the singles or album properly?

HG: Spilt milk! That record was not marketed hard and that was one of the reasons I think Terry and Tommy wanted to start Lifesong Records. "Tomorrow's Memory Lane," at that time, was a hit record, all day long. We had it out as a single and it went to like number one or number two on WKBW in Buffalo. It was big! But I was just not a priority at A&M for whatever reason. I got along great with everyone there, great people yet though I never became a top priority we still managed to sell hundreds of thousands of [records]. Then, for the next album, I did something completely different. I thought I’d mix rock 'n' roll with other types of music I was feeling, like "Overton Square." That's a classic in Memphis and it's a jazzy tune. I was in the bathroom at The Record Plant and Steve Gadd was sitting in the studio waiting as we were thinking of cutting one more song. Standing at urinal next to me is Bucky Pizzarelli. This is not where I wanted to meet Bucky Pizzarelli, but being the shameless person that I am, I waited until he washed his hands and I said, "Mr. Pizzarelli, I'm Henry Gross and I'm making a record down the hall. Is there any chance you could play on a song?" He asked, "When?" I said, "Now!” He said, "Yeah, I just finished a date, I can do it." I walked down the hall to the studio and I said to Cashman & West, "Meet Bucky Pizzarelli." They said, "Wow!" Steve Gadd, of course, was totally wigged, so he took out his brushes and played on my Manny's gig bag and had a seven-string Gretsch guitar, so he had an A under the low E and he was actually able to play the rhythm and a moving bass line together, because he's such a genius as is his son. I picked up my Gibson Hummingbird and sang it. We did one take, I added a lead guitar later and that's the record.

MR: Great story. So that album ended up being named Release, but wasn't there a point where you were thinking of calling it, Partially Unplugged?

HG: No… The Release album may be so named because Susan Senk wrote "Release" on it when she sent the information out, meaning, "We're going to release this album," but it became the name of the record. It was kind of really bizarre. Then there was that kind of controversial picture of me on the cover, which I loved. I thought with the name Release, that was the perfect picture. I still love most of that album. There are a couple of songs I'd change. Aside from "Shannon" and "Springtime Mama" I’ve always loved "Lincoln Road." That was a truly memorable session. Also a one-taker with Steve Gadd on drums, Phil Aaberg on piano, and myself; The late Warren Nichols played bass. It was a one taker. Just a great moment. You give a song like that to those guys, all genius-level players and triple-genius-level human beings and watch the magic happen!

MR: And Phil Ramone benefited from using many of those musicians as well. New York couldn't have had a better group of studio musicians during that era.

HG: You mention the amazing Phil Ramone. I met Phil several times and just adored him. He treated me the same way he would've treated John Lennon. If he got the feeling that you had a serious love and respect for what you were doing... I loved Phil and wanted to work with him so much that I hired Jim Boyer who was his engineer. I was the first person to use Jim Boyer other than Phil Ramone. Jimmy is still a dear friend of mine. I just saw him a month ago in San Francisco and he is an amazing human being and certainly one of the most talented engineer/ producers in his own right. He made all the Billy Joel records with Phil. He's just a brilliant guy, and Phil, of course--what can you say about Phil Ramone that hasn't been said by everyone else?

MR: I was lucky to interview him a couple times. The first time I interviewed him, I was pretty new to contributing to The Huffington Post and he basically taught me how to interview for an outlet like that. He'd say, "What you want to ask me now is..." so he actually was producing the interview, that process staying with me for the almost ten years I’ve been contributing to HuffPost.

HG: We control freaks will do that! As a guy born on April Fool's day, I'm a total Aries. My song isn't, "I did it my way," it's "You'll do it my way!"

MR: [laughs]

HG: You don't want to be John McLane, the recording engineer who's worked with me on all my records for the last ten or fifteen years. This poor guy... We just made a live album from the UK tour I did last fall with the great Joe Brown. It’s done and ready for our tour this year. We've got almost seventy dates in the UK coming up starting in October.

MR: Hey, what about that album? What can you tell us?

HG: I have several projects coming out. After Cashman & West and I parted ways, I did an album with Bobby Colomby on Capitol, and then I went and did two self-produced albums on the Sonet label and toured around Europe for a while. Then I started my own label, Zelda Records, named after my mom, in 1987 and released an album called Nothing But Dreams. A few years later I did one called I'm Hearing Things and then one called Foreverland, which is my wife's favorite. Of course, the One-Hit Wanderer CD, which has all the songs from my one-man ninety minute musical. The CD has full studio recordings of the songs from the show. Then I did an album called Rhymes and Misdemeanors and one called Right As Rain. Now I've got three CDs coming out, one from a hopefully to-be-produced show that I wrote with a buddy in New York called Ed Greenberg, who's a brilliant writer, actor, entrepreneur Juggler and mime!. Very successful guy. We wrote a show called New Orleans, New Orleans, Titled like New York, New York. It's a romantic comedy as you would imagine, with me involved. There are twenty-six songs and I thought, “What if the show never gets made? Why not release them? People who like my music, and are completists, are likely to love it!

Over the past two years I recorded two other soon to be released studio albums. One is called Mixed Messages and the other Stories I've Lived To Tell. Those are actually being mastered and manufactured in the next two weeks. While I was doing thirty dates with Joe Brown last October and November in the UK... Joe Brown, if people here are unfamiliar with him, is one of the best-known celebrities in the United Kingdom. He was George Harrison's best friend. The Beatles opened shows for him when they started out. He was Britain's first rock star. He backed up Johnny Cash, Eddie Cochran, and Gene Vincent on their first tours. He did it all and he still draws crowds. He'll play theaters as small as four or five hundred seats and as big as two thousand seats and last year, we did amazing business over the whole tour. Though Joe is seventy-six years old, he looks amazing and he's totally vibrant. He's been my friend for I don't know—twenty-five, thirty years. We became buddies in Nashville. I've toured with him before but I always opened his shows, doing my own forty-five minute set. On this tour, I do his show with him and I sing "Evergreen" from Plug Me Into Something and "Shannon," and he sings my song "Lucky Me" from One-Hit Wanderer. It's a two-hour show with an intermission and the reviews have been fabulous. We're going to do city eight theater shows! I'm looking forward to it, and I just finished a producing a CD of the show from last years tour. Engineer John McClane and I put together the best of his chat--he talks a lot about his family and growing up and his life in music. He’s one of the funniest people in the world, and arguably a link, as much as Paul McCartney is a link between British music hall, which is to say their version of vaudeville, and rock 'n' roll. Joe is not known as a writer like McCartney, but he picks the greatest songs from the old eras to sing, and new songs, too. We do a little bit of everything on the show. It's really entertaining. You know me, Michael, I've turned down so many chances to play with different people in different setups because I just wanted to follow MY dream all my life, but I kind of got off the train to work with Joe Brown for these two years because he's just so great. You watch a guy work at that level every night, he's seventy six years old and he still kills it. He could be ill, he could be tired, he gets out of the car and you think, "Oh my God, he's not going to make it to the stage," but he's forever cured by the footlights, man!

MR: You're entering other types of creative expression musically. Have you looked at Broadway?

HG: Yes. That’s why I wrote New Orleans, New Orleans but here's the thing. I wrote it in the hopes it might see Broadway. It's really funny, you would scream. It's a romantic comedy with a hook that you've never heard. Ninety-nine percent of the romantic comedies are all the same—the guy meets the girl, they don't like each other, then they get together, then they break up one more time, and then the last scene is the wedding, with the little kids playing and the spinster looking at the lonely guy like they're going to get together. End credits. We really tried to make something unique… and we did. We haven’t given up and never will but the Broadway thing... If you think you had to raise some money to do a show in the old days, a Broadway show now? Unbeknownst to me when we took on writing this project—Broadway shows can cost fifty million dollars to put on. So first off, most people would prefer to do a show about The Honeymooners, something that already name recognition it’s easier to market. Getting a show like Wicked going, very tough! Stephen Schwartz did a really great job, but he had Disney behind it. If you don't have powerful people on your team, how are you going to open a show like this? It's very hard. But hope springs eternal! Every day we try.

MR: Henry, you were a member of Sha Na Na and the youngest performer ever to be on that Woodstock stage when you performed there. So isn't Sha Na Na an awesome story? By the way, what is that awesome story?

HG: You're asking a guy who would love to give you the storybook answer that people would like, but the fact was Sha Na Na was, again, a magic confluence of things, just like the writing of "Shannon." There was a glee club at Columbia University called The Kingsmen. While in my first semester at Brooklyn CollegeI was playing in a band in Greenwich Village with a couple of guys I knew from high school. We had a little acoustic thing that we did. These guys, as members of The Kingsmen, did "Little Darling," The Diamonds’ version of The Clovers’ song at a performance. The place went nuts, and George Leonard, an upper class man and the older brother of one of The Kingsmen, Rob Leonard, witnessed this and had a brainstorm. He said, "You grease your hair, you wear fifties style clothes, you put three guys up front in gold lamé jackets and you do a show of all Doo-Wop and Rock 'n' Roll songs.” Well, they did, and the response was phenomenal. I was there as a witness. It wasn't called “Sha Na Na,” it was just called “The Kingsmen.” They hoped five hundred people would show up for this show billed as “Grease Under The Stars, and “The First East Coast Grease Festival”, an outdoor show on the steps of Low Library at Columbia. It was a beautiful night and about five or six thousand people showed up. The debauchery of that night is legendary at Columbia. Students and professors were dancing naked in the fountains. It was unbelievable.

The following morning, one of The Kingsmen, the preppiest one, quit in disgust, and I, of course, joined. Then together we created a love letter to the fifties we called Sha Na Na. It was of its time and you can't recreate that moment because you would be playing to a dead or dying room, in my opinion. The show Grease happened and it was essentially the show you're talking about. The guy who wrote Grease said he wrote it after seeing Sha Na Na. The fact is its moment came. It's so funny, after we finished the Joe Brown record, John McClane and I went out and had dinner and got, as they say in England, "A bit pissed." There was a lovely young waitress, she was like nineteen years old I looked at John and I said, "I'll bet this girl never heard of Woodstock." John said, "Don't be ridiculous." When she came over I asked her if she’d ever heard of Woodstock?" She said, "Woodstork? What's Woodstork?" So to Michael Ragogna, my brother of how many years? I say the semi-finals are really getting tough!

MR: It’s many years, Henry. Since 1973.

HG: Forty-four years. I say to you my forever brother, who I adore, that ship has sailed.

MR: [laughs] I don't know, the only reason I disagree is perhaps there's another great story beyond Grease that can be told. Yours seems like A material.

HG: You know what? I'm willing to bet out of the eleven surviving members of Sha Na Na, five of them are writing something like that now. I could easily write a story around it and it would be fun and the music would be fun. I'm not saying it couldn't happen but when they did all these classic radio stations—do you remember them actually advertising, "Classic radio, no Doo-Wop"? [laughs] It’s like saying, "Opera, no Pavarotti. No Caruso." What a world we live in, where the past is no longer prologue! The voices on those records, the passion on those records... What is there to compare it to? But in the end it’s about selling advertising!! The correct age demographic has to tune in. Also writing a show is a tremendous commitment of time and energy and some of us must work!

MR: I have a slightly different history with doo-wop. The kids at my catholic military high school knew all the doo-wop songs because their parents were from that era.

HG: And those records were played by the best jazz musicians. Like the Stan Freberg record, where the pianist says, "I won't play those dumb 16ths," and the producer says: "You won't get paid," there’s silence and then you hear the 16ths!!! . Got to be honest, man. Some of the greatest nights of my life have been sitting in my house in Nashville with Felix Cavalieri from The Rascals, who's the brother I've always wanted, listening to the Doo-Wop box on Rhino. We finished playing Box One and Felix says, "I've got to call Cousin Brucie!" He calls his pal, Bruce Morrow, who's probably the greatest living disc jockey, who I grew up adoring. Those are the nights because those guys know what I know. Doo-Wop rules! The first record that I actually paid for was, My True Story by The Jive Five.

MR: Wow, I know that song.

HG: [Sings most of it] I mean come on, man! You're in The Brooklyn Fox if you hear that. We used to go to these shows in the Brooklyn Fox, the Murray The K shows, you know? They had like six shows a day. We'd wait on line for four hours outside to get into The theater to hear these amazing groups—Little Anthony and The Imperials, the Impressions... It was unbelievable. The band would back them up; the band was phenomenal. They were the best New York jazz players- and they Rocked!!! . Did you ever hear Little Anthony sing, "Going Out Of My Head?" Teddy Randazzo wrote that. It's probably one of the greatest pop songs ever written, and to hear this guy do it live, and "Tears On My Pillow"... I mean, what are you going to compare that to? I don't want to take anything away from anybody else but I can't think of anybody I'd rather hear sing than little Anthony or Felix Cavalieri, classic voices like those never get old.

MR: Your love of The Rascals goes way back too.

HG: I saw The Rascals at The Singer Bowl, which was part of the World's Fair that I played in 1964. The first time I opened for The Rascals was at a club on Long Island called Clay Cole's World. Clay Cole was a disc jockey and he had a TV-show on channel five in New York and his club was in an old airplane hangar. My band, which was called The Hyrd,--gee, where did we steal that idea from?—somehow finagled our way to open for The Rascals. This big airplane hangar was packed, must’ve been a couple of thousand kids there. We did great. And then we were sitting backstage and there were these four guys wearing knickers and short ties and little laced-up boots. We looked at them and we laughed, We thought, "Are these guys kidding?" We thought it was funny and then they went out and played and ripped the place apart, and we went, “Holy s—t! Forget the clothes, these guys are unbelievable." It was amazing. Dino Danelli, for people who are baby boomers—and I know The Rascals were probably bigger on the East coast than they were in California or Europe—was THE American drummer. He was the American Keith Moon and an R&B drummer. Dino as a performer, you remember him twirling those sticks. All of a sudden, the drummer was a vital part of the entertainment. He really was influential.

MR: And you’ve been friends with Felix, co-writing with him.

HG: I've written a lot of songs with Felix. I've written for his Christmas albums and solo albums. I called him up the other night just to tell him what a dream it is to have him as my brother. When I saw him at The Singer Bowl, I was just some kid in the crowd thinking, "How can anybody be that good?" And now the guy's one of my best friends. Life's funny, wonderful mostly. If you work hard, great things come to you. Look, you and I are still friends after all these years and we can reconnect. You have a beautiful son, by the way.

MR: Thank you, Henry, he’s an amazing kid. So Big Guy, what advice do you have for new artists?

HG: It's a new day. The things that used to work and the way people make a living in the music business has completely changed- and yet for all those changes the bottom line is still the same. I wrote a song called "What You Dream Is What You Get." It's on One-Hit Wanderer, I believe. For me, ”What You Dream Is What You Get" says it all. Back when I got my first record deals with Sha Na Na and then in 1971 on ABC/Dunhill, I went to different lawyers but they all said the same thing: “They’re not making deals now." In those days, a record deal with a record company was what it was all about. They were always making deals, they just weren't making deals for people that hadn't done the work. Like so much of everything in any business, one guy comes up with a shoe and he sells four billion of them, and the other guy doesn't because he wants to play golf all the time. You have to decide in life whether you want to be a vacationer and a golfer or you want to be a songwriter.

Songwriters always come up to me and say, "What do you think of this song?" I don't really like to give people my opinions on things, because I feel like in some way I could maybe make them feel like it's futile. But a lot of times, people will ask for criticism but they really don't want it because they want to be done and move on. They ask for criticism while searching for praise. I have sixty new recordings coming out, and out of those, several are re-recordings. I re-recorded "Where The Blue Begins" because I never felt we made a record deserving of that song on the Love Is The Stuff album. I came up with a couple of better chord changes and thought, "That is a great song that deserves an update.” I re-cut a couple of other songs that I recorded on earlier albums as well, one written as recently as six or seven years ago because you know how when you write a song and you're so excited to record it? And while you’re recording it but you know that the first verse isn't really right and that there's something wrong with the second verse too but the chorus is so strong that you just have to finish it, so you do and you make a great record and you put it on your album and the day the record's pressed, the answer comes to you. "Ah. I know how I messed it up!" So I went back and fixed these things. I improved them because, to me, they're works in progress. You asked me what I would say to people? Make your songs works in progress. Make your life a work in progress. Don't try and close the door on your creativity on a particular project. You can always make it better. Just be yourself. Make records you like! Some artists do, no matter what’s in fashion. Others make “commercial” recordings. That's what the music business is so much about—three or four people writing ninety percent of the hits on pop radio. But that doesn't interest me at all. Those people and their records don't interest me. I don't begrudge them, they're not hurting anybody, but I'm not their fan. I'm more of a fan of people that take their own little road. I'm an old man and I like what I like. But my advice is to do something that's in your heart, do something that would make your mama proud every time you sing it, and make your mama proud more so than your buddies, because your buddies are into the trends and your mama already knows or knew what's important. Make your folks proud, make yourself proud, and try and write a song half as good as "Twilight Time."

MR: Ha! Speaking of mamas, your mother Zelda had a lot of input into your career and creativity, didn't she?

HG: Absolutely! My mom sang briefly with The Metropolitan Opera Chorus. She was a music major at Hunter College. She was a fantastic singer and a fantastic pianist. She loved opera, loved classical music, and loved...this is funny… Bucky Baxter played pedal steel for Bob Dylan for seven or eight years. Bucky's a dear friend of mine. The first time he met my mom, the first thing she said was, "Henry, is this your Muddy Waters tape or mine?" [laughs] My mom was born at the wrong time. Had she been born when I was, she would've been the girl with the frizzy hair playing keyboards in a rock band. She loved Chess Records, all those records. I would say that my mom's favorite pop/rock 'n' roll record was "Wang Dang Doodle" by Koko Taylor. She wore it out. There was something that got to her in that record. You don't think of it... You go and visit and old Jewish woman and you don't think she's going to be playing "Wang Dang Doodle," but there she was!

MR: What was the best advice Zelda ever gave you?

HG: I'll tell you a funny story, and it's about excellence. I don't have a gift like Paul McCartney, sort of the Cole Porter of our generation, but I have some I guess. What my mom taught me was to not waste those gifts. Hone them, never give up and persistence will carry you over the finish line. For some reason Memphis, Tennessee, has always welcomed me. They've got bands there better than any you’ll find anywhere else. Soulful! If I could have been popular in any city in the world, I would've wanted it to be Memphis, it worked out that way and I'm so proud of that. Years ago my mom came to a show I did there in a club called Poor Red's. Joe Brown was actually there with me. He came up and did three or four songs. "Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter" was written about Joe's wife Vicki! The original version of "Henry The Eighth" was in Joe's show. He had a hit with it in Britain before Peter Noone had a record deal. Joe, the cheeky chappie and I, did the gig and tore this place up. There were probably four hundred people mashed in a club that could hold three hundred. At the end of the night, I walked up to my mom proudly and said, "Well, what'd you think, ma?" She looked at me and said, "Wow, if you're going to let the ends of your notes go flat like that, I really don't know why you want to do this."

MR: [laughs]

HG: That's a true story! Man, it was like a gut punch. But let me tell you something. When I go, "Shannon is gone..." [sings the phrase] I keep that note in tune now! I got the message. You don't need to tell me twice! That basically says it all. Don't fall asleep on the job. Just because people are clapping for you doesn't mean they're right.

MR: [laughs] What a great line!

HG: But it's the truth, Michael! We all love the blues, because all rock 'n' roll is based in the blues. But if you want to go into a club and get people to shout, yell and love you, just play the blues. But there's more to music than those changes. Those changes are genius in the hands of someone like Muddy Waters or Howling Wolf, Koko Taylor, any of those legendary artists. You take a simple blues riff and they sing it. Yeah, okay! It's also amazing when Stevie Ray Vaughan played it. But there's more. It takes a whole lot of magic to write "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes."

MR: By the way, the other day I heard Mary Travers' cover of your song "Catch The Rain" on a Sirius/XM station. That was your first cover, right?

HG: That's the first recording of one my songs by a major artist. She did such a beautiful version with Cashman & West. I recorded that on my ABC albumin 1971. Jimmy Haskell did a brilliant string arrangement on it. I've always loved that song. It's just been such an amazing journey, I've reconnected with Jerry McGee, the guitar player who played on that album. He's still in The Ventures! He’s in Japan as we speak. There are so many people I've met, and musicians...man, I love musicians, I do. When I was young, I didn't have a lot of money. As the story goes, in my neighborhood, if somebody paid their rent on time, the police arrested them on suspicion of burglary.

MR: [laughs]

HG: Everybody was always week-to-week, so I was always nervous about whether or not I'd get next month's rent. At that time, you're real nervous and you have arguments with people you're working with because you're passionate and you want to make sure you're getting absolutely everything you want out of every second. But as we learn as we get older, the people you fought with were the very same people that gave you the opportunity. You have to re-think your position and that's called maturity. That's why today, I'm friends with every person I've ever made music with and I'm friends with every girl I've ever loved and I'm friends with every guy that wants to be my friend that was ever friends with me. Some want to be friends, some have gone another way. You just have to love what you get, man. There's a line in my song "Lucky Me," I don't know if you know that song, it's probably one of the best songs I've written.

"The waitress asks me if I'm famous / I say no, but I'm hungry / She says, “The eggs are cold, the toast is burnt, the bacon's mostly fat, and I say, “Lucky me, I like it like that.” / 'Cause every day I play it straight, I never tempt the hand of fate / In a world of give and take, I take what's given..."

Actually, that’s my best advice to people in any of the arts. Like I said earlier, to wrap up as you would as you’re a good writer, the game’s is the thing. It's not the goal, there's no goal in this. It's the doing that matters. It's staying in the game and constantly one-upping yourself and having no fear that just cause you wrote a good song, "How am I going to write another one?" I had that fear and I got over it because fear stops everything. Fear is the enemy. Roosevelt had it right! “In a world of give and take, I take what's given. “You've got to learn to love what you get and leave the bitterness. Bitterness cuts the head off creativity. Love what you get. Don’t cry for what you missed! Love your friends, fight with them like cats and dogs, and then go out for a beer; otherwise you're missing the point. I'm sixty-six years old, and Michael, I feel like I met you yesterday, like we're still kids. Except it's harder to get off the chair. But that's the point. We're so lucky. Look at what we did with our lives!

Look at kids now. They go, "Well, there's no music business." Yes there is! Ed Sheeran figured it out! You can figure it out. You don't have to become Ed Sheeran to be legitimate in your own eyes as an artist. Bobby Colomby, who’s done it all in show business, including producing an album with me for Capitol Records, said a great thing to me once when I was trying to see if he'd be interested in helping me do something else. He said, "Henry, I came to Nashville and I asked them what's happening in Nashville and nobody said ‘you.’" If you're living in Burlington, Vermont, and I come there and ask them what's happening and they say, "Henry Gross," I'm going to come see you. Don't worry about the whole world; worry about the ten block area you're in. If you can get a line in the street where you are, the world will follow. People have a hunger for something that nourishes their heart and music can do that. You can do it without a band, you can do it with a six-string, hundred-dollar guitar. You can move mountains. Did James Taylor ever move more people than when he sat in a chair and sang "Fire And Rain"? Never. He doesn't need the band, he doesn't need the singers. He can do it, he's got the money, he has fun. But that’s not what people are coming to hear. They're coming to hear this guy sing and remind them of when he connected with his truth…. and theirs! So connect with your truth in your music and they will come. The problem is most people don't want to build it. They want to buy it or pay for it. You've got to invent it and build it and if they call you derivative, fine. Show me a man who's not derivative and I'll show you a man you've never heard of.

Transcribed by Galen Hawthorne

A Conversation with Jim Dawson

Mike Ragogna: Jim, you're a singer-songwriter in the same category as I would put Buskin & Batteau, Atec Two-Step, Steve Forbert, and few other well-known, Bleecker Street, folk-club graduates with major label deals. So what was the Jim Dawson adventure?

Jim Dawson: I grew up in Littleton, Colorado, and I was basically this white-bread, really right-wing kid. I joined the Navy Air Reserve with a couple of my high school buddies because when I graduated from high school, it was easy to go to college. I didn't feel comfortable asking my parents to foot the bill for Colorado University so I thought, "Well, I'll join the service and then I'll get out of the service and use the G.I. bill, go to college, become a high school music teacher and drink my way into oblivion." Upon joining the Navy Air Reserve, I got sent to the East Coast. We got attached to a squadron who had twelve F4B fighter aircraft. We were attached to the USS Independence, the second largest aircraft carrier in the world at the time, and the next thing I knew, we're being sent to the South China Sea to Vietnam. When I joined the service the last thing on my mind was, "What do you mean I'm going to go to war?" That was probably the best experience of my life because as a pup—eighteen, nineteen, twenty. I got to see what was really going on in the world, as opposed to what we were being told was really going on in the world. It's funny, I was just talking about this last night with Seth Walter, my co-producer and music partner. I think the reason that I got forced into becoming aware of the political landscape of the world was, I was a senior in high school when President Kennedy 's head was blown off. It's pretty hard to overlook something like that when you're this kind of innocent, naive kid who buys “the story” in Colorado. When I got out of the service, I had a choice to either go back to Colorado University or to try to make it in the music business. I thought, "I don't know if I can fit into 'mainstream life' anymore,” because of all the experiences I had in the Navy.

So I came up to New York and I started doing the open mics and I started doing the college coffeehouse tour, and that was invaluable. I met up with Pete Fornatale--I was in a group at the time when I came up to New York, this group called The Good Earth--basically, it was just Bill Swofford and me. Bill would go on to become Oliver. I guess I was with them for about a year and a half and that's where I met Pete. We did his radio show up at WFUV. Pete and I struck up a sort of comradeship when it came time for me to leave the Good Earth—and really, depending on who you speak to, either I left or they got rid of me. Pete was able to leave because by then, he had moved on to WNEW-FM, one of the premiere stations in New York at the time. He established a relationship with Neil Bogart at Kama Sutra Records. Looking back at it now, I'm fairly certain that Neil gave me my first five thousand dollar budget as probably a nod toward Pete—it never hurts to have a pretty high ranking disc jockey as a friend of your label. So we did the first album, Songman. Marty Pecar the brilliant man and wonderful chap was my producer. I didn't know anything. I thought the role of the musical artist was to just be a musical artist, I didn't realize at the time that you have to also wash the floor and do the garbage and talk to the agents and all of that. So that album, Songman, got some pretty decent airplay out in the East and in parts of the Midwest and a little bit out in California.

We did the second record and things were sort of humming along. I was making records in the music industry and I was twenty four, five, six, living the dream, so to speak. After we did the second record for Neil Bogart up at Kama Sutra, through a long and gory story that's best not repeated here, Marty Pecar was replaced as my producer and Bogart helped us shop around. We went to Jimmy Einer. We went to a couple of other sort of happening guys, and we also went to Cashman & West. I ultimately struck a deal with Terry and Tommy of Cashman & West and we did what was to be the third record—titled Jim Dawson—for Kama Sutra. Some business things had gone down and I know that Neil was not a huge fan Marty Pecar, so Terry and Tommy took the record in to Neil when we were done. They sat in his office, he put it on and he listened to it without saying a word, which couldn't possibly have been a good sign. He said, "Listen, I engaged you guys to give me a hit, there are no hits on this record." They were kind of offended. I still think that Tommy thinks that a few of those things on that first record were really good, so they basically said, "If we can find some other label for this guy and in essence buy you out will that work?" and Neil said yeah.

So they shopped the album around for a bit and we finally ended up at RCA. We were close to Columbia when Clive Davis was running the show, but we got a much better offer from RCA. So what was to be the third record on Kama Sutra actually became the first record on RCA. So I did the 1st record, everything was going good; did the second record, everything was going good. But airplay in New York had remarkably dried-up if not ended. After the second record, I was working with Rawlins and Joffey for management. They were handling Woody Allen, Robert Kline, Melissa Manchester, so I got a booking on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show. I thought, "Oh boy!" I was in Chicago working with Bobby Bear at a great little club and Richard Nixon was on the day before I was to fly to California to do The Tonight Show. I got a call saying, "Don't go with your ten thousand dollars worth of charts to California, come home instead, we've lost the date." I still have full page ads in a couple of papers here, "Hey, see Jim, hometown boy in New York," blah blah blah.

If we were drawing a graph, I should have, at that point, either moved to Los Angeles or London, because in essence, it just went south from there. We did the two records for RCA and then, while I say I think I was starting to have a nervous breakdown, I was just disillusioned by everything. I no longer had a feeling that anything that I did mattered and several of my colleagues around me were overdosing or being killed in plane crashes. I remember going down to Jamaica and sitting on the beach thinking, "If I keep doing this, I'm going to be dead. I'm not going to be next, I'm going to be dead." So I decided to come back to New York. Terry and Tommy were such good folks that if I sat in front of them and said, "Look, I owe you guys one more album, we owe RCA one more album, if there's any way we can not do that, that would be a good thing. I need to go away for a while, I need to take some time." In retrospect, that was a pretty stupid decision. But also in retrospect, it might have saved my life. They made great strides in working out a deal with RCA where they, in essence, paid me to go away. That gave me a little bit of a cash and I would work whenever I could in local places in New York City, Long Island, Boston, places like that.

Around the exact same time, I kind of dropped out of sight, the music business in essence radically changed. Saturday Night Fever sold twenty-five million copies or something like that. Everybody assumed that that was what a hit record was going to sell from that point forward. The button pushers, the money pushers, the budgets went wild, all kinds of folks like me kind of got eliminated. I drove a cab for a bit, which was one of the wiser things I've ever done in my life, because there's nothing like being on the streets in New York City to figure out what the hell's going on. I remember the day a passenger got in my car and we got like a block, and I heard the passenger say, "My God, are you Jim Dawson?" It just killed me, Mike, it just killed me. After I got robbed, after I had a knife held to my throat, I figured, "Well, I'm going to have to start up again."

I started to rebuild but there wasn't an industry to rebuild in. There wasn't a chance in hell I was going to get signed, and by then, the internet was starting to creep along and some of my friends were pretty tech-savvy. They got me set up, we got a website going, and I started to rebuild the fan base. I remember having that moment: "You've got to have a hit! It just takes one!" I had spent so much time battling that dragon that I remember having the moment where I thought, "You know, I do music. I write music, I sing music, it really is between me and it. If I can maintain that assignment, just from me to it, then I hope other people like what I do. But I can no longer participate in the—this is going to sound tough, okay—"music as a whorehouse." I think at that point in time, I started to write my best stuff ever.

I know everybody thinks this, but I really am still writing my best stuff ever. If I like it and if it's true to my beliefs, my sense of spirituality, and my sense of political righteousness, then I like it. So far, so good. I owe everybody in the world money, I couldn't possibly be living indoors if it hadn't been for the generosity of some of my friends, and I'm just doing it. A couple of birthdays ago, we put together the first working version of what I would love to do a little off-Broadway run of. It’s a show called Heartland that basically spelled out, touched on some of my old standards—"Simple Song," "Rainy Sunday," stuff like that. It touched a few of those but righteously defined who I am. "I was born in Oklahoma, I am a child of the heartland. Mama says we're all in this together." Still got that on the back, back burner. For the budget, my friends were very generous. We used strings, we used a full band, we used singers, we did not use dancing dogs, but it was only because I couldn't get the budget for them. So I'm like ten years behind on my next record but I've got like forty songs and I'm getting ready to start doing it. I hope to have it out by Christmas, hope to make a nickel from it, and hope to go on. I actually think, Michael, that I will actually succeed after my death. [laughs]

MR: [laughs] You stop that. So you’ve had a musical partner over the years? Seth Walter?

JD: We've basically worked together for like thirty years. He's my musical director. So I'll say, "Here's the song I want to do," and he'll, of course, bust my chops and say, "Well, let me fix it first."

MR: You became a singer-songwriter during an era where there were albums, ten songs, twelve songs, double albums, etc. Albums were art, and those records were planned out in specific orders and even pressed in specific ways. I relate to an era of that kind of artistic vision, when albums spread themselves out like books, with chapters called “tracks.” You mentioned working on a Broadway musical. Have you considered musical creations that aren’t enshrined in a ten-to-twelve-song CD or download?

JD: Yes. I think one of the last remaining vestiges of creativity is Broadway. That's why when I was putting together Heartland—which will be followed by Evidence, which I think is going to be the name of my next record—that's when I thought, "I can say anything, I can musically do anything, my hands aren't tied. It's not that old, "Oh, here are ten songs, four of them are hits, this will be the first hit, the second hit, et cetera, et cetera." We videoed that and, of course, I ran out of budget so the video is still in the works. We haven't been able to mix the multi-track that we recorded that night. But what I wanted to do was use that to sell--if I can use this word--"product," and also to begin to interest other people. Getting into Broadway at my advanced age is like, "Sure, I've got a better chance at winning the lotto." But I have some friends who might have connections to that. I thought, "I'm not transferring from grown-up music into Broadway, I'm just going to try to play a few baseball games in the Broadway field now," like an off-off-off-off-Broadway kind of thing. The record that'll get done is kind of a nod to, "Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, this is the music industry, ha ha ha let's kill a goat every morning, bam bam bam." But it would be also trying to throw some of my hat into a direction of maybe being able to do a one-week run someplace, which hopefully would lead to a two-week run someplace and hopefully be able to expand nationally so I could go out to the Coast or I could get to Chicago or Denver or Dallas or Houston. That's kind of in Limbo right now. It might get shaken a little loose when I get the record done. But other than country, which I think is the last vestige of rock 'n' roll, I don't see it out there. I'm not hip-hop, I'm not eighteen, I'm not going to show my ass. I make music. I'm like Paul Simon, I'm like James Taylor. They are my peers even though they don't know who I am. Bastards!

MR: [laughs] I don't know about that. Jim, your version of "Four Strong Winds" got a lot of airplay and a lot of praise from the New York City singer-songwriters circles.

JD: Beautiful, I love it. As you know, Tommy West has a birthday this week. I got up to see Tommy four or five years ago. We were working on a project. We talked about it, I thanked him and said, "The piano part that you played on ‘Four Strong Winds’ was the quintessential piano part. Nothing else would have worked." Both of us agreed that it definitely was one of the best things I had ever done. We should have had the hit on that, but along comes [coughs loudly] Neil Young. He releases his--it was never released as a 45, it should have been. So that's that, another example of how close we were.

MR: It's sad that Jim Dawson was the album that Kama Sutra rejected. It was the perfect singer-songwriter album, a real achievement. Wasn’t there also a stray Kama Sutra single that Cashman & West produced?

JD: Was that "Let's Pretend?"

MR: Yes, that's the one. Was that recorded during the third album sessions and just not included on that album?

JD: God, that's a good question, Mike. We went deep on that, that was a big arrangement. We either went with it first because maybe it would be the hit and set up the album? But now I do seem to recall that "Let's Pretend" was a separate session.

MR: Anyway, Jim Dawson’s production, arrangements, your performances, and song for song for song for song, was in a league that put even some James Taylor albums to shame.

JD: You're a kind man.

MR: "Whatever Happened To You & Me" was one of the first songs I learned to play on guitar. It was like light jazz before Michael Franks.

JD: [laughs] I still have trouble playing it.

MR: You also had a Mary Travers connection.

JD: That was a wonderful time in my life! I loved that woman.

MR: She recorded a couple of your songs and I remember seeing you back her up at Carnegie Hall.

JD: It's so funny that you say that, Mike! Just as I was going to sleep last night I thought, "Wait a minute, I think I sang at Carnegie Hall with Mary!" This goes back even to when I was a singer in High School. I hold those bastards The Kingston Trio responsible for me going into the music business but then along came Peter, Paul & Mary with a serious political slant and that combined with, "Oh hey, Jim, you're going to go off to war now.” That’s one of the things that moved me radically away from what I'd thought as a kid into what I think as an adult. Terry and Tommy were producing a record with Mary, and one or both of them said to her, "Hey, you've got to meet this guy Dawson! He's a writer, he's got some stuff you could probably do." She picked "The Light Of Day" and "Simple Song" and then they said to me, "Do you want to play on ‘Simple Song’ on Mary's record?" I was like, "I have died and gone to heaven!" I remember sitting in a booth playing my guitar, looking out through the glass and there was Mary Travers singing my song. I thought, "Oh my God, this is totally wonderful."

Mary and I kind of got to be friends. She auditioned me for her band but I'm not the greatest chart reader so I had to pass. But in the course of knowing her, I told her a story that had happened to me when I was in High School. When you grow up in Littleton or Denver, Colorado, you always go to Red Rocks, the amphitheater out in Golden, which was one of my dreams that I unfortunately never pulled off—playing there. So I had seen Peter, Paul & Mary there, it was around July 4th. They took an intermission and I went to the bathroom and there's a line of ten thousand guys, right? I left the bathroom and as I get ready to start back into the arena, I walk directly into Mary Travers. She's got this kind of crazy look on her face and she says, "Excuse me, do you have a quarter I could borrow?" This was pre-cell phone and she's standing next to a phone booth. I'm stunned. I had a quarter, so I said, "S-s-sure!" She took it and said, "Honey, give me your name and I'll get this back to you." I said, "No, no, no." They went in and did the second half of the concert, which got really ugly because of the alcohol and stuff like that in the crowd. Someone threw a cherry bomb or a firecracker that was very, very large. It landed on the stage behind them about fifteen feet. Since it's an amphitheater in the mountains, it sounded like a bomb going off. Mary started to run from the stage and Paul grabbed her, holding his guitar--I'll never forget this visual--and shielded her with his back. Peter came to the microphone and it may be where I learned that quiet speaking is far more powerful than yelling. Basically, Peter admonished the crowd for scaring them, and then they sang "Blowing In The Wind." As they sang that, looking above the stage, you could see the lights of Denver and a magnificently powerful lightning bolt appeared behind them in the distance.

MR: What a cosmic experience.

JD: When I met Mary and we started to work together, I said, "Mary, I've got to ask you a question. Do you remember borrowing a quarter from me in Red Rocks?" She said, "Honey, was that you?" I said, "Yes," and she gave me a quarter! [laughs] Just lovely. She did her record and it was absolutely amazing but it didn't do well.

MR: Being a child of the sixties and having viewed the evolution of our culture that spun out of that, what do you think when you look at the adventures of the US presidency today?

JD: Well, if you've got a bottle of brandy and a cigar we could really get to the bottom of it. Of course, we're all in this together. If I am in my house and a tornado hits my house and a hand reaches in to save me, I don't care if that hand is black or white or yellow or gay or straight or trans or anything. I'm going to take that hand. I believe we are all brothers and sisters and our purpose here is to not hurt each other anymore. I was not entirely surprised by the outcome of the election. I was very irritated about press coverage of Bernie Sanders and a few other candidates. We have now entered an age where it's now a television show. It's now Apprentice. It's like a reality show, except we're the ones getting thrown off. I can understand my brothers and sisters who do not feel this way. I just had a friend in for a boy's night and we couldn't have possibly disagreed more. But we were able to discuss it. I want to see people not go to bed hungry. I believe that we are all in this together and we are farther away from the greatness of Abraham Lincoln than we have ever been. I am concerned that we are losing our country when something like Charlottesville happens over the weekend in a sleepy little beautiful college town. I am appalled, I am incensed, and the system is either going to work or it's not. If it doesn't, then I lived in a time when there was a country and then it turned into a corporation run by corporate people.

MR: I personally wonder what makes otherwise reasonable people vote for and continue to support someone who literally doesn't exhibit any ethical values they’re trying to instill in their own children.

JD: What's that wonderful saying that came out of WWII? Loosely, it’s something like, "First they came for the blacks and I didn't say anything because I wasn't black, then they came for the Jews, then they came for others, then they came for me." If I have three kids, if I'm working in a Wal-Mart for ridiculous wages, if I'm trying to keep food on my table, if I'm trying to keep my car running and gas in it and if I'm trying to send my kids to school, I can totally understand that if someone stands up and says, "I will give you jobs, I will stop these crazy wars, I will roll back the rights of everybody but white people," I could understand believing that. And I could understand someone believing the rude stuff he says is just "boy talk," as Melania said. But now, none of that's happened. None of the jobs have appeared. None of the infrastructure is being rebuilt. None of the swamp is being drained—it's thicker than it ever was. We need a Statesman. You are completely correct, they are all so intimidated, because if I scream at the TV one more time--and pardon me, but f**k the thirty eight percent--they're all afraid that he will turn his wrath upon them and destroy their political careers. We need a Statesman. We need several Statesmen. We've got a couple on the Democratic side but they have absolutely no power. We need people to start standing up and saying, "No, no, no, this is not right, I don't care about the money laundering, I do very much care that there was collusion with a major foreign power who had in their best interest electing this guy as opposed to Clinton." Unless Statesmen begin to stand up as you so accurately point out, the Koch brothers, the Murdochs, they will have succeeded in rolling back the clock to the 1930s, 1940s, and that's not who we are anymore. It's 2017 and the internet and cell phones and tablets and everything have completely changed not just us, but the world. Now the world needs to say, "Wait a minute, this guy's got to go," and they're not saying it yet. Are they waiting for the 2018 elections? I think that's a mistake because he might have been indicted by then. But they're all owned lock, stock and barrel. When I was goofing with you before the interview about running for Senate, I don't know anybody who's going to chip in twenty-five million dollars so I can print fliers. It's gotten so out of control because of money. My song "Outlaws” says, "Money is the God that we worship in the temple of the soul." I don't care who believes what from a religious standpoint. "I've got my own beliefs that say you are lower than I am, that I have the right to kill you, that I can restrain your rights, that I have the right to in a tweet say, 'Oh, transgenders can't be in the service no more,'" I don't understand how loving Gods justify these beliefs. I can only trace it back to the kitchen table and at what point when I can't put food on the table for my kids because I can't get a job that was promised to me, at what point do they turn? And when do they turn the less-than-courageous members of the Senate and Congress turn as well? I'm afraid that's going to take too long.

John McCain, who I don't agree with on most things--I did Vietnam, he did Vietnam. He got it a whole lot worse than I did but his sword is the sharpest now that it has ever been in his life and I appeal to him to use it in the name of righteousness and in the name of democracy and in the name of our country. If he uses his sword other, less courageous warriors might use theirs. But until then, we just drift along from one outrage to another.

MR: Beautifully said. This is a strange point to be asking this question, but what advice do you have for new artists?

JD: A couple of things. It is between the new artist—whether you're sixteen and a pretty girl or a pretty boy or whether you're thirty six—and “it,” and “it” is not the music business. “It” is the music. I believe that we are all given assignments. If you follow your assignment, then you will do the best work that you can. The second bit of advice is, yes, there may come a point where you have a manager, an agent, a PR agent, and maybe a team around you like Justin Bieber has. But you must do it all. Nothing should be left to the decision of others because their decisions are impacting you and how people think about you. Since we are all, after all, shameless car salesmen--not that there's anything wrong with being a car salesman--we are all trying to sell something. In our case, it's music. The more you know about what's going on around you, the better you can prevent crazy things from taking place. I needed somebody around me when I was making some decisions that would greatly harm my career to say, "Yeah, you can do that, but if you do that, this is going to happen, that's going to happen, and then that's going to happen." So you've got to keep it between you and “it,” and you've got to keep your finger on the pulse. And you've got to know what's going on in the world because if I'm a nineteen year-old beautiful girl and I've got thirty-five thousand people coming to see me in Detroit and there's a major bombing in Detroit that day, they're going to cancel the concert. So you'd better know what's going on in the world. So where's my brandy? Where's my cigar?

MR: [laughs] I thought you were there already! So what are you working on now? What can we look forward to?

JD: I'm hoping that by December, I'll be able to release a double album set. But you know, it's not good marketing; better to sell two products than one. I really do want to finalize and somehow come to grips with my concept of Heartland so I really do want it out by the winter of 2018. If I'm lucky enough to still be on this side of the curtain, I really would like to do a little week or two-week run to move into a musical area that would afford me many more opportunities from musical and lyrical standpoints than where I've been working most of my life. Some of the new stuff's a little more shocking, but hey, so's life.

Transcribed by Galen Hawthorne

