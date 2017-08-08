Tonsil Stones Symptoms, Causes and Treatments

Do you sometimes wonder why your throat is painful though it’s not swollen or infected?

If you seem to suffer your throat hurts sometimes but no obvious reason, you may have tonsils stones. Tonsillitis or tonsil stones are hardened formation that is just like the size of pea that is sticking on the folds of the throat.

What are the Symptoms?

There are different types of tonsil stones symptoms. Since, the tonsil stones cannot be easily seen even with a mirror when there is calcified formation in the throat. The very prevalent symptom of this problem is halitosis or bad breath. Does it sound funny? Bad breath is really an indication when you have oral cavity problem. Halitosis is not only a condition when the mouth smell is disagreeable. It occurs because of the sulfur compounds that the living bacteria excrete in the mouth and also in the throat. The reason why we get bad breath is due to the excessive growth of bacteria in the mouth and the sulfuric compound added to the production.

The third symptoms are the formation of white debris in the portion of throat. The white debris should not be in a healthy throat. If the white is growing bigger, then you need to be examined by ENT (ear, nose, and throat) physician. ENT physicians are adept and specialize in treating tonsil stones.

Ear pain is another symptom of tonsil stones but do not usually persists. The ear pain that is characterized as sharp and sudden is known as a sign of tonsillitis. It is because the throat, eyes and ears are sharing the same nerve channels and the ears are very sensitive that’s why then can be affected when the tonsil is hurt.

Causes of Tonsil Stones

As you already know, bacteria are the culprit in the development of nasty mouth odor and also cause tonsil stone formation. Moreover, swelling or inflammation of the throat and tonsil tissues is another symptom of the tonsil stone that you should be watchful. But take note, inflammation can be the result of some other factors. However, if you usually feel hardening tissue and inflammation in your tonsil, there is living bacteria in the folds of the tonsils.

Read more about causes of tonsils stones.

Treatment of Tonsil Stones

The best and surest way to rid of the tonsil stones is by a surgery of the ENT physician in the clinic. The surgery for tonsil stones is not invasive and it’s not afflictive, so you don’t have to worry. Usually the surgeon will apply mild anesthesia for you not to feel the pain while getting rid of the tonsil stones.

There is another method to get rid of the tonsil stones. It is through manual removal with the use of cotton swab. Your doctors may advice you to visit the center in most cases, however home remedy is a good help too, only if you can bear the uncomfortable gagging that are caused by the foreign materials that are sticking to your throat. At first, it is somewhat uneasy to perform but if you can effectively control the movement of your gag reflex for a few minutes, you successfully get rid of the tones by yourself. It’s much easier to treat when the stone is close to the opening of the throat so you can see it with when you reflect on the mirror.

How to Get Rid of Tonsil Stones

As the name suggests, these pea sized form are not only hard, they may include minerals like phosphorous. Though these are not threatening to us but having these are troublesome or uncomfortable much if the stones are becoming evident.