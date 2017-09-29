Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Nearly Came to Blows, and It was Really Quite Awkward

LOS ANGELES -- What started off as quaint media lunch almost turned into an impromptu and unexpected openweight scrap.

Fielding questions about their upcoming bouts at UFC 216, lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum traded profanities in Spanish and Portuguese at an upscale Century City restaurant, just down the street from the WME-IMG offices in Beverly Hills, facing off and posturing in front of Hollywood agents, lawyers, and corporate types.

The situation was bizarre, to say the least, quickly escalating with talk of “Fakes” and “Black Energy.” It was really quite mad. And unsurprisingly, at the center of the altercation was Ferguson’s longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the manager he shares with Werdum, Ali Abdelaziz.

“I’ll take you on … you and your punk ass manager,” taunted Ferguson after Werdum erupted with a slur-filled tirade. “I told y’all, you’re not gonna like me when I get to this spot.”

With less than two weeks until Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title, “El Cucuy” has had to endure a pair training camps, and two seriously steep weight cuts down to 155 pounds, just to have a chance to fight for a UFC belt, so it’s no surprise that he carries some animosity towards the entire Dominance MMA roster. After all, it was Nurmagomedov who never made it to the scale ahead of UFC 209 in March, leaving Ferguson without a dance partner for the biggest fight of his career. Abdelaziz followed up by hurling insults Ferguson’s way, despite the fact that it was his star client who fell ill before the bout.

Werdum was having none of it.

“Just because I’m a heavyweight I just say nothing, that’s it? This is not true,” commented Werdum after Ferguson left the premises. “He’s a lightweight and he say for whatever he want? No, this is not true. This is no good.”

Making a quick reference to a fictitious PRIDE-rules bout against Ferguson, “I don’t wanna break everything … just like maybe one second I step in his head, one hundred-percent,” he quipped, Werdum kept the mood light while discussing his October 7 main-card fight against Derrick Lewis, a contest he aims to win by submission.

“Vai Cavalo” was also rather complimentary of the recently announced UFC 218 bout between rising prospect Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeem, to whom Werdum lost at UFC 213, explaining that it’s now a four-man race to determine the next heavyweight title challenger.

For his part, Ferguson utilized his growing platform to voice discontent towards the UFC and a potential trilogy fight between Conor McGregor, the reigning lightweight champion, and Nate Diaz. He even expressed resentment towards McGregor’s initial move into 155-pound division, after Paradigm Sports Management, who represents them both, assured him that “The Notorious” was being signed to the team as a featherweight.

“When Conor signed with the management and they did all this other stuff, they agreed that this guy wasn’t gonna come to 155 pounds. I kind of find that as a conflict of interest,” offered Ferguson, who has won nine fights in a row, a UFC lightweight record. “So for me, I’m pissed, and I got a chip on my shoulder. So I’m gonna fight exactly like I got a chip on my shoulder.”

Very similar to how Ferguson first entered the UFC after winning The Ultimate Fighter, a season where he not only knocked out every opponent, but lived up to the heel archetype, the California-born and Michigan-raised fighter is again embracing his role as a villain, even if it means picking a fight with a man who fights at a weight 90 pounds heavier.

And while the combat sports contingent present was digging the antics between the two, waiters were spooked, while working stiffs had difficulty stomaching their Asian-inspired contemporary California cuisine, fearing a fight may break out during their expensed lunch breaks. They clearly don’t eat their flat iron steak with a side of trash talk and violence, although that is likely the perfect pairing for Ferguson to score a future matchup against Conor McGregor.

Just imagine, corporate types returning to the office; went to lunch and an MMA fight broke out. It was a random, and memorable, incident that perfectly demonstrated how volatile and spontaneous prize fighters can be. But the fiasco was also borderline awkward, watching Ferguson, who’s on the tail end of a weight cut, drinking cucumber juice while picking at assorted berries mouthing off to a well-fed and jovial Werdum, and all because of a deep rift that has more to do with a man who will never fight in the Octagon.

If anything, the Ferguson vs. Werdum feud was an obscure, if not fun, reminder of the ludicrous nature and reality of combat sports and its players, and does more to set up the long-awaited Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov bout that the MMA faithful has been clamoring for since 2015.