Tony Kushner's Great "Angels in America," Under Marianne Elliott's Direction and Starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, Is Screened Worldwide

Tony Kushner’s Angels in America—divided in parts “Millennium Approaches” and “Perestroika—is arguably the great American play of the 1990s. Termed by playwright Kushner as “A Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” it was performed at London’s National Theatre in 1992 before it reached New York.

Directed then by Declan Donnellan, it was a deserved sensation. (I can only confirm the accuracy of that reaction as far as the first half, which I saw. I was not in town for the second part.) Now in a National Theatre revival directed by Marianne Elliott, renowned for the brilliant War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, it’s still indisputably significant.

The good news for theater lovers who can’t make the trip to England while the seven-hour-plus production runs is that, as the NT has done for several years, the production will come to them. The National has scheduled screenings—“Millennium Approaches” July 20 and “Perestroika” July 27. (Check NTLive.com for full details.)

Stateside viewers will be particularly interested in the cast headed by Andrew Garfield as Prior Walter and Nathan Lane as Kushner’s depiction of the real-life Roy Cohn. Prior Walter is diagnosed with AIDS early in the action, which causes a rift between him and his lover Louis (James McArdle). Cohn is told he has the immune deficiency condition but refuses to acknowledge his dire condition.

The other vital protagonists are the Mormon couple Harper (Denise Gough) and Joe (Russell Tovey) Pitt, whose union is jeopardized when his homosexual leanings surface. Of all people, Ethel Rosenberg (Susan Brown) shows up, as does no-nonsense male Nurse Belize (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett).

The electrocuted Rosenberg, whose demise Cohn helped bring about, appears to the dying lawyer, and she’s only one of the many supernatural figures who populate the fantasia and contribute to the great theatrical sequences throughout. Prior sees ancestors as well as a flamboyant angel, Bethesda, announcing the future to him. Harper has visions that transport her to one of the global poles.

At its length Angels in America is longer than it needs to be, but curiously that’s part of its greatness. Kushner’s reach exceeds his grasp, but his reaching so boldly far marks him as out-and-out intrepid. For that—for his irresistible urge to examine American culture and politics across such a broad plane—he demands praise, not criticism.

To be sure, Kushner was writing about what life was like in 1990s society—specifically for AIDS patients. Due to that, those initially thinking about reviving it when AIDS has become a chronic illness might wonder whether at its core the play is dated.

Not at all. Without going into detail for those who don’t know the script, it can be said that Prior’s situation at the uplifting finale suggests he could become one of the homosexual men alive today who talk about living with the illness for as long as three decades.