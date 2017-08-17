Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz is predicting that the president is getting ready to call it quits ― and that the resignation will happen soon.
He wrote on Twitter:
In followup tweets in response to questions, Schwartz predicted Trump would make a deal for immunity in the Russia investigation in exchange for his resignation.
“The Russia stuff will be huge,” he wrote. “He doesn’t want to go to jail.”
He also urged Trump’s opponents to keep up the pressure, and slammed the president’s children as “enablers.”
Schwartz has been predicting resignation as Trump’s endgame, making similar comments in May.
“I surely believe that at some point over the next period of time he’s going to have to figure out a way to resign,” Schwartz told CNN at the time.
Despite authoring a book with Trump, Schwartz last year advised the Hillary Clinton campaign for free.
“This is my penance for having created a man who has become a monster,” he said in September. “I’ve spent 30 years feeling bad about it.”
He also said he would donate his share of the profits from “Art Of The Deal” to the National Immigration Law Center, an organization that helps low-income immigrants.
