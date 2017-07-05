Too Black, Too Latino

For this episode of Latino USA, we take a look at Afro-Latinidad in 2017. What does it mean to be Afro-Latino and who gets to claim the title? We take a look at anti-Blackness within the Latino community, and host a roundtable in our Harlem studio. Plus, we go back in history to learn about the “Father of Black History”—an Afro-Puerto Rican man named Arturo Schomburg. We also hear from Congressman Adriano Espaillat on his identity, as well as from singer-songwriter Carolina Camacho about her latest album and what being Afro-Latina means to her.
