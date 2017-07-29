Too Many Reasons Why I Love Beet Root Juice

Beets aren't a very buzzword around the health world, but that doesn't mean they aren't healthy. They just aren't something that is super trendy and that is why I like it. The fact that beets aren't all that glamorous or trendy, means they will probably stick around. I mean, I personally think beets have such a saturated deep admiring color but I will be the first to admit that they aren't my most favorite thing to eat. Just a bit too earthy to the taste I guess, but I do love juicing them, as their color is just jaw dropping good! So what is the real skinny (or healthy benefits) of beets? Well, let's take it even another step further and discuss beet root powder (that way we can just skip over the not so pleasant taste of beets).

Beets have been known for decades to be food that protects the liver. The benefit that really hit home for me was that research has shown that beetroot juice helps the body respond better to exercise. It does this by balancing oxygen use and increasing stamina.

"Beetroot juice is one of the richest dietary sources of antioxidants and naturally occurring nitrates. ***Nitrates are compounds which improve blood flow throughout the body – including the brain, heart, and muscles. These natural nitrates increase a molecule in the blood vessels called nitric oxide, which helps open up the vessels and allows more oxygen flow as well as lower blood pressure." - Dr. Oz

Check out some of the other health benefits of beetroot juice -

Beets Help Lower Blood Pressure

Beet Juice is Detoxifying

Beets Protect from Premature Aging

Beets May Help Protect You from Cancer

Drinking Beetroot Juice Can Help Improve Digestion

Beet Juice Fights Inflammation

Beet Juice Boosts Energy

If you find yourself dragging through your workouts, POW is your answer. In one study, people who drank beet juice just prior to working out were able to push their workouts 16% longer.

Beet Juice Can Lower Blood Sugar

Beet Juice Can Improve Sexual Performance

May help reduce the pain of arthritis

May help cognitive function

May help eyesight (especially if you juice the greens)